VA New England Announces New Executive Director

December 29, 2025

BOSTON, MA - Department of Veterans Affairs announced the appointment of a new executive director for VA Boston Healthcare System Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

“We’re excited to have Leslie Pierson assume duties as the new executive director of VA Boston,” said VA New England Healthcare System Network Director Ryan Lilly. “Over Leslie’s time as deputy executive director and interim director at VA Boston, she’s demonstrated agile leadership in times of crisis and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, Veteran-centered care. She’s a valuable asset to the network, its employees, and volunteers, and especially, to the Veterans we’re honored to serve.”

Prior to becoming the deputy executive director in 2023 and then interim director at VA Boston in June 2025, Pierson served as the assistant director at VA Providence Healthcare System. She began her VA career at the Providence VA Medical Center in 2002, working in the Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Service as a clinical laboratory scientist. In 2004, Pierson was selected as supervisor of the hematology laboratory. In 2007, she was appointed as core laboratory supervisor, overseeing the accuracy, performance, and quality assurance of over 1.5 million tests in hematology, clinical chemistry, and ancillary testing departments. In 2012, she was appointed as the health systems specialist to the chief of staff. Pierson then held the position of group practice manager for several years before being appointed director of quality management. She was detailed as the interim deputy executive director of VA Connecticut Healthcare System in West Haven for six months in 2023.

Pierson holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Salve Regina University and a Master of Science Degree in Clinical Laboratory Science and Management through Salve Regina University and Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University.

As executive director, Pierson will continue to be responsible for the delivery of health care to more than 65,000 Veterans from the greater Boston area and across New England. With an operating budget of over $1.4 billion dollars and more than 5,000 employees, VA Boston conducted more than 780,000 outpatient visits last year and has 477 operating beds. VA Boston HCS consists of main campuses in Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, with VA outpatient clinics in Framingham, Lowell, Plymouth and Quincy, in addition to enclaves at Bedford VA Medical Center and the Worcester VA Clinic. VA Boston is also host to 10 research national centers of excellence, including the Million Veteran Program and the VA Biorepository Brain Bank.

VA New England Healthcare System comprises eight Joint Commission-accredited medical centers, 48 Outpatient Sites of Care, six nursing homes, seven acute psychiatric inpatient units, and 14 Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs, including two residential homeless treatment centers, throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.