VA New England Healthcare System Announces New Deputy Executive Director

PRESS RELEASE

December 20, 2021

Bedford , MA — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today the appointment of Michael D. Payne as the new deputy executive director of VA Boston Healthcare System (HCS).

“We are excited to have Mr. Michael Payne on board as the new deputy executive director of VA Boston HCS, said Ryan Lilly, Network Director of the VA New England Healthcare System. “Over Michael’s time as VA Biloxi’s associate director, he has demonstrated the department’s commitment to the delivery of safe high quality health care, and he will continue to be a valuable asset to the network, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve. We anticipate his transition to VA Boston will begin shortly.”

Mr. Michael D. Payne Jr. is currently serving as the Associate Medical Center Director/Chief Operating Officer, Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, Biloxi, MS, a level 1c facility. As a full member of the Executive Leadership Team, he is responsible for Human Resources, Fiscal Service, Medical Media, Engineering Service, Environmental Management Services, Logistics, Privacy, Police Services, Canteen Services and ISSO.

Mr. Payne served as the Chief, Human Resources Officer, South Texas Veterans Health Care System, San Antonio, TX, a level 1a facility which is one of the most complex health care facilities in the VA. He also served as Service Chief and full advisor and consultant to the Medical Center Director/Associate Medical Center. He had full delegated responsibility for the planning, direction, control, coordination, operation and evaluation of personnel management functions.

Mr. Payne has decades of active military/federal healthcare administration and federal human resources healthcare executive experience which has afforded him an extensive knowledge of mission in VA and DoD organizations, a variety of healthcare programs, and requirements of health care delivery systems along with the ability to manage and direct large health care facilities.

Mr. Payne earned an Associate of Arts in Human Services Management; Bachelor of Science in Social Work; a Bachelor of Science in Human Services Management, and a Master of Science in Psychology. Mr. Payne is enrolled in the Doctoral Program (PsyD) in Clinical Psychology.

The VA New England Healthcare System, VISN 1, is one of 18 Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISN) within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. VISN 1 has 11 medical centers, 45 community-based outpatient clinics, six community living centers and two domiciliaries.