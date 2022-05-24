VHA Implements COVID-19 Health Protection Levels to Enhance Safety of Veterans, Visitors and Employees
PRESS RELEASE
May 24, 2022
BOSTON , MA — Today, the VA Boston Healthcare System is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.
The three VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels – low, medium, and high – align with CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and percentage of positive tests.
Starting this week, VA Boston HCS is at level High. The VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level will be updated as needed on Mondays.
Masks are required regardless of the level, but requirements for self-screening, visitation, and physical distancing vary:
Low:
- Masks are required
- Self-screening is required
- Visitors are welcome
- Physical distancing is not required
Medium:
- Masks are required
- Self-screening is required
- Care partner welcome only
- Physical distancing is not required
High:
- Masks are required
- Self-screening is required
- Care team-approved visitors only
- Physical distancing is required
Please visit www.boston.va.gov or call 800-273-8255 for current protection levels before your next visit. Patients or visitors heading to a VA facility in another VA Healthcare System should check with that health facility to determine its VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level.
Visit www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/ for questions and answers regarding the VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels.
Winfield Danielson, Public Affairs Officer
617-435-7809