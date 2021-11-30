Policies

Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

Before visiting a patient at a VA facility, review these guidelines:

Visiting hours

To minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission to patients and staff, we are limiting visiting hours for inpatients:

Visiting hours: Noon - 2 p.m. and 5 - 8 p.m.

Maximum 2 visitors per patient per day

Maximum duration of visit 2 hours

No children under age 12

Who can be visited:

A patient/resident who does not have COVID-19

A patient/resident who has recovered from COVID-19 and has been cleared of COVID-19 Precautions

Caregivers/Escorts are allowed to accompany patients being treated at the UC/ED when the caregiver is essential to the care of the patient, as determined by the treatment team.

Who cannot be visited:

A patient/resident who is suspected or confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. Exceptions can be made for extenuating circumstances at the discretion of nursing/clinical leadership. Contact the Veteran's care unit for more information.

Visitation for residents of the Community Living Center, Hospice/Palliative Care and Spinal Cord Disorders/Injuries units may be limited. Contact the Veteran's care unit for more information.

Who can visit:

Any individual who follows the process for visitation and is approved by the patient and clinical staff.

Not more than 2 people visiting per patient per day, or 1 visitor for inpatient mental health. Exceptions can be made for extenuating circumstance at the discretion of nursing/clinical leadership. Contact the Veteran's care unit for more information.

Visits are limited to 30-120 minutes.

Children under 18 years of age unless restricted by the clinical team; this includes allowing 1 child, over 12 years old, who is able to mask and is able to stay by the side of the Veteran at all times to enter the facility for a visit.

Who cannot visit:

Any individual with symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

Please note:

For the health and well-being of a patient, the attending physician may limit, restrict, or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs, and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary.

Call the medical center for specific ward visiting hours and information: VA Boston Healthcare System: 800-865-3384

Other visiting information

Visiting church members

If you’re a member of the religious community, we encourage you to visit patients who belong to your church or religious group. However, you’re not allowed to do general visitation by going from bed to bed, ward to ward, or unit to unit.

Bringing food

You may bring small amounts of candy, fruit, and other food items if the nursing staff says they are appropriate for a patient's diet. You may not bring fresh fruit and flowers to patients who are receiving critical care, and you can’t eat or drink in those units.

Washing hands

You must follow hand-hygiene policy guidelines, which require you to practice good hand hygiene when you enter and exit patient rooms, and at other times as directed by staff.

Following infection-control guidelines

You must follow guidelines on infection-control signs and report to the nurses' station for instructions before you enter a patient's room.

Staying home if you are ill

If you have a communicable disease, you won't be allowed to visit patients inside the medical center.

Prohibited items

You're not allowed to bring weapons, cameras, or other prohibited items into the medical center, except when you're conducting official business authorized by the Director or their designee. If you have questions about what qualifies as official business, please contact the facility's Director.

Giving privacy

Our staff may ask you to leave the room when they’re caring for patients. If a staff member asks you to leave a patient's room, you may continue your visit in the day room, waiting area, or any other public area of the facility.

Visiting seriously ill patients

Relatives and friends may visit patients who are seriously ill or in hospice care at any time of day, unless the staff doctor says no.

Visiting patients in restraints

In general, you won't be allowed to visit patients who are in restraints. If the treatment team decides that your visit could have a positive effect on the patient, then you may have a supervised visit with the patient when a staff member removes the restraints. Our staff will document how the patient responds to you and other visitors.

Bringing children to visit

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Minimum age for ICU visitation is 14, unless approved by the staff physician and/or nurse manager. This policy also includes the summer youth volunteers who may volunteer at the age of 13 and are restricted from working in the ICU units.

Visiting psychiatric units with children

Children under the age of 16 may visit patients in psychiatric units with the doctor’s permission.

Limiting your visit

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Security

VA Boston Healthcare System has a Police Service. Our officers provide 24-hour patrols of the facility and parking lots. For general police assistance, please dial 45291 on a hospital phone. Or you can dial on any phone 774-826-1107 or 774-826-2530.

In case of an emergency, dial 55911 on a hospital phone. Or you can dial on any phone:

Brockton VA Medical Center: 774-826-3375

Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center: 857-364-5293

West Roxbury VA Medical Center: 857-203-6007

Report all suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses to the VA Police while on the facility grounds as soon as possible.