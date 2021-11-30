Policies
Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.
Privacy and patient rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Family rights
Read VA's national family rights policy
Visitation policy
Before visiting a patient at a VA facility, review these guidelines:
Visiting hours
To minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission to patients and staff, we are limiting visiting hours for inpatients:
- Visiting hours: Noon - 2 p.m. and 5 - 8 p.m.
- Maximum 2 visitors per patient per day
- Maximum duration of visit 2 hours
- No children under age 12
Who can be visited:
- A patient/resident who does not have COVID-19
- A patient/resident who has recovered from COVID-19 and has been cleared of COVID-19 Precautions
- Caregivers/Escorts are allowed to accompany patients being treated at the UC/ED when the caregiver is essential to the care of the patient, as determined by the treatment team.
Who cannot be visited:
- A patient/resident who is suspected or confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. Exceptions can be made for extenuating circumstances at the discretion of nursing/clinical leadership. Contact the Veteran's care unit for more information.
- Visitation for residents of the Community Living Center, Hospice/Palliative Care and Spinal Cord Disorders/Injuries units may be limited. Contact the Veteran's care unit for more information.
Who can visit:
- Any individual who follows the process for visitation and is approved by the patient and clinical staff.
- Not more than 2 people visiting per patient per day, or 1 visitor for inpatient mental health. Exceptions can be made for extenuating circumstance at the discretion of nursing/clinical leadership. Contact the Veteran's care unit for more information.
- Visits are limited to 30-120 minutes.
- Children under 18 years of age unless restricted by the clinical team; this includes allowing 1 child, over 12 years old, who is able to mask and is able to stay by the side of the Veteran at all times to enter the facility for a visit.
Who cannot visit:
- Any individual with symptoms of COVID-19 infection.
Please note:
- For the health and well-being of a patient, the attending physician may limit, restrict, or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs, and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary.
- Call the medical center for specific ward visiting hours and information: VA Boston Healthcare System: 800-865-3384
Other visiting information
Visiting church members
If you’re a member of the religious community, we encourage you to visit patients who belong to your church or religious group. However, you’re not allowed to do general visitation by going from bed to bed, ward to ward, or unit to unit.
Bringing food
You may bring small amounts of candy, fruit, and other food items if the nursing staff says they are appropriate for a patient's diet. You may not bring fresh fruit and flowers to patients who are receiving critical care, and you can’t eat or drink in those units.
Washing hands
You must follow hand-hygiene policy guidelines, which require you to practice good hand hygiene when you enter and exit patient rooms, and at other times as directed by staff.
Following infection-control guidelines
You must follow guidelines on infection-control signs and report to the nurses' station for instructions before you enter a patient's room.
Staying home if you are ill
If you have a communicable disease, you won't be allowed to visit patients inside the medical center.
Prohibited items
You're not allowed to bring weapons, cameras, or other prohibited items into the medical center, except when you're conducting official business authorized by the Director or their designee. If you have questions about what qualifies as official business, please contact the facility's Director.
Giving privacy
Our staff may ask you to leave the room when they’re caring for patients. If a staff member asks you to leave a patient's room, you may continue your visit in the day room, waiting area, or any other public area of the facility.
Visiting seriously ill patients
Relatives and friends may visit patients who are seriously ill or in hospice care at any time of day, unless the staff doctor says no.
Visiting patients in restraints
In general, you won't be allowed to visit patients who are in restraints. If the treatment team decides that your visit could have a positive effect on the patient, then you may have a supervised visit with the patient when a staff member removes the restraints. Our staff will document how the patient responds to you and other visitors.
Bringing children to visit
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Minimum age for ICU visitation is 14, unless approved by the staff physician and/or nurse manager. This policy also includes the summer youth volunteers who may volunteer at the age of 13 and are restricted from working in the ICU units.
Visiting psychiatric units with children
Children under the age of 16 may visit patients in psychiatric units with the doctor’s permission.
Limiting your visit
Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.
Prohibited items
You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.
Security
VA Boston Healthcare System has a Police Service. Our officers provide 24-hour patrols of the facility and parking lots. For general police assistance, please dial 45291 on a hospital phone. Or you can dial on any phone 774-826-1107 or 774-826-2530.
In case of an emergency, dial 55911 on a hospital phone. Or you can dial on any phone:
- Brockton VA Medical Center: 774-826-3375
- Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center: 857-364-5293
- West Roxbury VA Medical Center: 857-203-6007
Report all suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses to the VA Police while on the facility grounds as soon as possible. Because the VA Boston Healthcare System is federal property, all persons and bags are subject to search. In addition, no weapons, alcohol or illegal drugs are permitted.
VA general visitation policy
The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.
"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.
The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of their stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on others’ rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.
The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
Advance directives
When faced with difficult decisions about health care, you may struggle with the question of "what should be done?" These resources can help you deal with tough decisions about health care and how to plan for it.
Health Care Ethics Resources for Veterans, Patients, and Families
VA Form 10-0137 - VA Advance Directive: Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will
What You Should Know about Advance Directives
Report patient quality of care concerns
Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.