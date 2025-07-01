Adaptive Sports Therapy

Benefits of Adaptive Sports Therapies for Disabled Veterans

Adaptive sports therapies, tailored for Veterans with physical or mental health challenges, involve modified sports and recreational activities such as adaptive sailing, surfing, cycling, skiing, snowboarding, archery and various other sports. These programs, supported by our staff Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists (CTRS) and volunteers provide evidence-based benefits that enhance physical, mental, and social well-being, fostering recovery and quality of life.