Adaptive Sports Therapy
VA Boston operates one of the most robust Adaptive Sports Therapy programs within VHA. Our Adaptive Sports offerings help disabled Veterans live active, healthy lives and offer therapeutic evaluation and individualized instruction in sporting and athletic events, adapted to accommodate Veterans’ physical abilities.
VA New England Adaptive Winter and Summer Sports Clinics
In addition to the various outpatient adaptive sports modalities listed below, VA Boston helps operate the annual VA New England Adaptive Winter and Summer Sports Clinics. These weeklong events, provide equipment and individualized instruction to Veterans in a safe, therapeutic environment allowing for broad exposure to various adaptive sporting modalities.
Benefits of Adaptive Sports Therapies for Disabled Veterans
Adaptive sports therapies, tailored for Veterans with physical or mental health challenges, involve modified sports and recreational activities such as adaptive sailing, surfing, cycling, skiing, snowboarding, archery and various other sports. These programs, supported by our staff Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists (CTRS) and volunteers provide evidence-based benefits that enhance physical, mental, and social well-being, fostering recovery and quality of life.
Physical Health Benefits
- Enhanced Mobility and Strength: Adaptive sports improve functional capacity in veterans with amputations, spinal cord injuries, or traumatic brain injuries.
- Pain Reduction: Engaging in activities like adaptive sports can reduce chronic pain. Research in The Journal of Pain (2021) reported a 15–25% decrease in pain perception among veterans with lower limb amputations participating in adaptive sports programs.
- Cardiovascular Health: Regular participation in adaptive cycling or hand-crank sports improves cardiovascular fitness and reduces risks of obesity and heart disease. A 2019 study in Military Medicine noted a 10% reduction in blood pressure among veteran participants after a 6-month program.
Mental Health Benefits
- Reduced PTSD and Depression Symptoms: Adaptive sports serve as a therapeutic outlet, alleviating symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. A 2022 VA study found that veterans in adaptive sports programs reported a 25% reduction in PTSD-related hyperarousal symptoms compared to non-participants.
- Improved Mood and Resilience: Structured sports activities boost endorphin levels, enhancing mood. Qualitative data from the VA’s National Veterans Sports Programs indicate that 85% of participants report increased resilience and a sense of purpose.
- Cognitive Benefits: Adaptive sports requiring strategy, such as wheelchair football, or adaptive sailing enhance cognitive functions like decision-making and focus. A 2021 RCT in Neurorehabilitation showed improved executive function in veterans with mild traumatic brain injuries after 8 weeks of adaptive sports.
Social and Emotional Benefits
- Strengthened Social Bonds: Team-based sports like wheelchair basketball foster camaraderie and reduce social isolation. A 2023 study in The American Journal of Recreation Therapy found that 90% of disabled veterans in adaptive sports reported stronger peer support networks, mitigating loneliness.
- Increased Self-Esteem: Mastering adaptive sports builds confidence and a positive self-image. The VA’s National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic reported that 80% of participants felt a renewed sense of identity and accomplishment.
- Emotional Regulation: Competitive and recreational sports provide a constructive outlet for stress and frustration.
Rehabilitation and Functional Independence
- Improved Activities of Daily Living (ADLs): Adaptive sports enhance skills like balance and coordination, translating to better independence in daily tasks
- Long-Term Engagement: Adaptive sports encourage lifelong physical activity, sustaining health benefits. Longitudinal data from the DAV’s adaptive sports initiatives show that 65% of participants continue engaging in sports activities 5 years post-program.
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
VA Boston offers numerous adaptive sports modalities, including:
Summer Sports:
- Kayaking
- Cycling
- Surfing
- Rowing
- Fishing
- Sailing
- Golf
- Archery
- Air-Rifle
Winter Sports:
- Nordic Skiing
- Alpine Skiing
- Snowboarding
- Ski Biking
Wheelchair Sports:
- Tennis
- Basketball
- Softball
- Soccer
Criteria for Participation
To participate in VA Boston’s Adaptive Sports Program, Veterans should:
- Be enrolled in VA Healthcare
- Have an interest in adaptive sports, outdoor recreation and/or fitness activities
- Be medically stable and cleared for active participation
- Obtain an Adaptive Sports/Recreation consult from your primary care physician
- Complete the Adaptive Sports evaluation and assessment
Contact Information
For more information about our Adaptive Sports Program, please contact our Adaptive Sports Program Coordinator office at