Ambulatory surgery guide for Veterans and companions

Ambulatory surgeries are typically for less complex conditions and use minimally invasive techniques, which result in shorter recovery times compared to inpatient surgeries. This approach helps to minimize the disruption to patients' daily lives while still providing high-quality care.

Patients and their family members or friends are important members of the care team! The team also includes the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who help take care of you. Your role is to learn about your surgery — how to prepare, what's going to happen and what to expect afterward. If you have questions, ask! Speaking up if you are concerned about anything is one of the things you can do to help stay safe.