Ambulatory surgery guide for Veterans and companions
Ambulatory surgery, also known as outpatient surgery or day surgery, refers to surgical procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay. Patients come into the surgical facility, undergo their operation, and return home the same day! This guide is to help you prepare, understand what happens on the day of your surgery, and learn what to expect afterward.
Ambulatory surgeries are typically for less complex conditions and use minimally invasive techniques, which result in shorter recovery times compared to inpatient surgeries. This approach helps to minimize the disruption to patients' daily lives while still providing high-quality care.
Patients and their family members or friends are important members of the care team! The team also includes the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who help take care of you. Your role is to learn about your surgery — how to prepare, what's going to happen and what to expect afterward. If you have questions, ask! Speaking up if you are concerned about anything is one of the things you can do to help stay safe.
Preparation for surgery
You will have a pre-operative appointment with your surgeon:
- This can be in person or by phone.
- May last 1-3 hours based on your specific needs.
- May include a physical exam, blood test, EKG, measurement of vital signs, and more.
- You may be sent to other specialties, like cardiology, for further workup.
Once the surgeon has cleared you for surgery and you have decided to proceed, the surgical clinic will send you a letter with the following information:
- Date of your surgery.
- All pre-operative instructions and how to prepare for the surgery.
Pre-operative appointment with your anesthesiologist:
- The Pre-Anesthesia Testing Clinic (PATC) will call you to arrange a consultation with the Anesthesiologist.
- This may be in person or by phone. This will help the anesthesiologist make sure you are ready to receive anesthesia.
One day before surgery
A nurse from the pre-op area (ASU) will call you the day before your surgery to review the pre-op instructions you received. They will:
- Provide you with your arrival time and where to report.
- Remind you what time you need to stop eating and drinking.
- Confirm that you have a ride home, are being admitted to West Roxbury VA for overnight observation, or have made arrangements to stay at The Lodge at Huntington House with a companion.
IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL PRE-OP, 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM, AT
***IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ***
- Make sure you follow food and drink restrictions, so your surgery is not delayed or cancelled.
- You will NOT to be able to drive after surgery and will need to be supervised. You must have a responsible adult with you to accompany you home. Even if you plan on taking a taxi or public transportation, someone must be with you.
Day of surgery
IMPORTANT: LEAVE YOUR VALUABLES, SUCH AS JEWELRY, AT HOME.
Check in:
- Go to the 3rd floor, F-wing of VA Boston's Jamaica Plain campus. Check in at the window with the sign: OPERATING ROOM & AMBULATORY SURGERY/PACU CHECK-IN.
- The receptionist will verify your name, social security number, DOB, then place an ID band on your wrist.
Pre-op:
- A healthcare provider will bring you back to the preoperative area. The person with you will be asked to wait in the waiting area.
- A nurse will verify your identity, review your health information, and check your vitals.
- You’ll be asked to change into a patient gown and non-skid socks.
- A nurse will place an IV and check your blood sugar, if applicable.
- The surgeon and residents will then visit you, review your health, review and sign the surgical consent, mark the operative site, and, in some cases, place a second wristband verifying the site.
- The anesthesia team will also review your health and discuss their plan.
- The OR nurse will then check to make sure everything is ready and escort you to the OR.
During surgery (for companions):
- Companions can receive text updates to the phone number provided at check-in, if okayed by you. Please make sure they know to keep the phone on.
- Companions should bring something to do, such as a book, magazine, tablet/laptop, or video game, and maybe a snack if you know your wait will be long.
- The Patriot Cafe -- often called the canteen -- is open until 2:00 p.m., and the Patriot Store is open until 4:00 p.m.
- Wi-Fi is available free of charge. WI-FI PASSWORD: WELCOME1
Post surgery
- If you had general anesthesia, you will be monitored a minimum of one hour. If you had other anesthesia, you will most likely be able to leave earlier.
- If you have given permission, the surgeon will either speak with your family in the waiting area or call them to let them know how the surgery went.
- The recovery nurse will:
- allow your companion to come back to the recovery room if okay with you, at their discretion.
- go over the post-operative instructions and answer any questions.
- give you any post-op medications that were ordered to take home.
- make sure you have a follow-up appointment prior to leaving the hospital or that the clinic will call you to set-up the appointment.
The Lodge at Huntington House: VA Boston Healthcare System offers a short-term, temporary stay at The Lodge at Huntington House at no charge for eligible Veterans and their caregivers. Speak with your surgeon to make these arrangements.
To be eligible to stay at The Lodge, you must:
- Live at least 50 miles away.
- Be accompanied by an adult caregiver who will stay with you and assist you throughout your stay.
- Share a room with your caregiver.
IMPORTANT: LEAVE YOUR VALUABLES, SUCH AS JEWELRY, AT HOME.
- There is no food at The Lodge. You may bring your own, order online, or visit nearby restaurants. Most places require a credit card to order online. There is a refrigerator and kitchen area in The Lodge.
- Bring any medications you need to take during your stay at The Lodge. These medications should be left with your companion during surgery. DO NOT BRING your meds to surgery.