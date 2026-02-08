Cardiology at VA Boston Healthcare System

“Thanks for actively following my case and working so hard to get to a solution. Everything about the last few days was positive and professional. Medical care in the CCU was second to none. I've commanded units with major hospitals, I know a good medical team when I see one.”

“I’m always telling my doctors how great you all were at West Roxbury and how well you treated me before, during and after my surgery. I want to thank you for all you have done for me. I am a lucky man.”

“Thank you for everything and please thank the entire team from check in to checkout for their compassion and respect.”

“The procedure was performed excellently, and I was treated with the utmost respect throughout. Everything regarding the procedure was clearly explained, which provided me and my wife with reassurance and comfort. My wife and I were made to feel well-informed and supported at every step. Kudos to the entire department for the excellent service and compassionate care I received.

“I appreciate everything your team did for me. So pleasant and easy to work with and so kind and respectful. Thanks to the entire team for treating me so well.”

“I cannot thank you, the doctors, the nurses and all at the VA for your help. I always feel my husband has the BEST care in this country at the VA hospitals in Boston. Everyone did such an excellent job of explaining procedures, risks and concerns going forward.”

“Three days since going home, if there was a moon, I could jump over it, I’m sure and don’t have to prove it. Thanks to all the staff people and their smiling faces and expertise above all. A happy paced hear felt man.”