Cardiology at VA Boston Healthcare System
Learn more about the Cardiovascular Medicine Programs at VA Boston
About Us
At VA Boston Health Care, our cardiology specialists provide state-of-the-art care for Veterans with heart and vascular conditions. We combine advanced technology, innovative procedures, and internationally recognized expertise to deliver exceptional outcomes—even in the most complex and high-risk cases. Our mission is to help Veterans live longer, healthier lives through personalized, evidence-based treatment.
Our Approach to Care
We provide a full spectrum of diagnostics and treatments, delivered by a multidisciplinary team. Every Veteran receives a personalized plan using the most effective medications and interventions—ranging from lifestyle optimization and preventive therapies to complex, minimally invasive procedures.
Conditions We Treat
Our cardiology team cares for a wide range of heart and vascular conditions. Common conditions include:
Heart & Blood Vessel Diseases
- Coronary artery disease (heart disease)
- Angina (chest pain)
- Acute coronary syndrome (heart attack)
- Peripheral vascular disease (blockages in arteries of the legs, arms, and neck)
- Aortic disease (aneurysm, dissection)
- Venous thromboembolism (DVT, pulmonary embolism)
Heart Failure & Cardiomyopathy
- Advanced heart failure
- Cardiogenic shock
- Cardiomyopathy (including hypertrophic, dilated, restrictive)
Heart Valve & Structural Conditions
- Heart valve disease
- Congenital heart disease
- Pericardial disease (pericarditis, effusion)
Heart Rhythm Disorders
- Atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias (fast or slow heart rates)
- Palpitations
- Fainting
Other Cardiovascular Conditions
- High blood pressure (hypertension)
- High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia)
- Pulmonary hypertension
Why Choose VA Boston Cardiology
VA Boston offers state-of-the-art cardiovascular care with nationally recognized expertise in complex and high-risk cases. Our integrated approach ensures better outcomes, supported by a recent research study showing Veterans treated within the VA have better cardiovascular outcomes.
We provide:
- Advanced technology and therapies – including minimally invasive procedures, structural heart interventions, and complex coronary treatments
- Comprehensive team-based care – cardiologists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, critical care specialists, and advanced practice providers working together
- Dedicated Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) – equipped with cutting-edge monitoring and life-support systems for critically ill patients
- Full-spectrum programs – from preventive cardiology and geriatric care to advanced heart failure management (LVAD, transplant) and cardiac critical care
- Veteran-focused support – including transportation, lodging, and family assistance for eligible Veterans
Testimonials from our Veterans
“Thanks for actively following my case and working so hard to get to a solution. Everything about the last few days was positive and professional. Medical care in the CCU was second to none. I've commanded units with major hospitals, I know a good medical team when I see one.”
“I’m always telling my doctors how great you all were at West Roxbury and how well you treated me before, during and after my surgery. I want to thank you for all you have done for me. I am a lucky man.”
“Thank you for everything and please thank the entire team from check in to checkout for their compassion and respect.”
“The procedure was performed excellently, and I was treated with the utmost respect throughout. Everything regarding the procedure was clearly explained, which provided me and my wife with reassurance and comfort. My wife and I were made to feel well-informed and supported at every step. Kudos to the entire department for the excellent service and compassionate care I received.
“I appreciate everything your team did for me. So pleasant and easy to work with and so kind and respectful. Thanks to the entire team for treating me so well.”
“I cannot thank you, the doctors, the nurses and all at the VA for your help. I always feel my husband has the BEST care in this country at the VA hospitals in Boston. Everyone did such an excellent job of explaining procedures, risks and concerns going forward.”
“Three days since going home, if there was a moon, I could jump over it, I’m sure and don’t have to prove it. Thanks to all the staff people and their smiling faces and expertise above all. A happy paced hear felt man.”
“The kindness and the professionalism the EP department showed me from beginning to end was greatly appreciated. The New England Veterans are very fortunate to have such outstanding providers care for them.”
How to Access Care
- Cardiology Clinic hours: Monday to Friday 8 am – 4 pm
- Cardiology Clinic Location: West Roxbury, building 1, 1st Floor
- New Patients: Ask your Primary Care Provider for a referral to Cardiology for an initial consultation
- Current Cardiology Patients: Call the outpatient clinic at
If you have new or worsening chest pain, severe shortness of breath, or other emergent symptoms, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.
Our dedicated Cardiology team at VA Boston Healthcare System, committed to delivering expert heart and vascular care for Veterans
Test and Procedures We Offer
Our team provides a full range of advanced diagnostics and cutting-edge interventions under one coordinated program, including specialized care for complex and high-risk cases.
- Electrocardiograms (EKGs) – Measures heart rhythm and electrical activity
- Ambulatory rhythm monitoring – Portable monitors to detect arrhythmias over days/weeks
- Stress testing – Exercise, nuclear, and pharmacologic stress evaluations
- Echocardiography (TTE/TEE) – Ultrasound imaging of heart structure and function
- Cardiac MRI – Detailed imaging of heart muscle, valves, and vessels
- Cardiac CT (including Coronary CT Angiography) – High-resolution imaging for coronary artery and structural heart assessment
- Tilt Tests – Recording of blood pressure and heart rate when tilted at different angles
- Coronary angiography – Detects blockages in heart arteries
- Coronary functional testing – Assesses microvascular disease, coronary spasm, and myocardial bridges.
- Invasive hemodynamic assessment including right heart catheterization– Evaluates heart function and pressures for advanced diagnosis
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) – Balloon angioplasty and stent placement
- Complex & High-Risk PCI (CHIP) – Advanced techniques for challenging blockages, including:
- CTO (Chronic Total Occlusion) revascularization – Expertise in reopening long-standing complete blockages using specialized techniques and devices
- Use of advanced imaging guidance and mechanical support when appropriate
- Peripheral vascular interventions – Balloon angioplasty and stenting for blockages in the legs, arms, and neck
- Renal denervation – Catheter-based therapy for treatment-resistant hypertension
- Aortic Valve Interventions – including TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) and complex TAVR for high-risk anatomy
- Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement – including transcatheter valvuloplasty and edge-to-edge repair (TEER)
- Tricuspid Valve Repair and Replacement – including transcatheter edge-to-edge repair
- ASD/PFO Closure – closure of atrial septal defects and patent foramen ovale
- PVL (Paravalvular Leak) Closure – repair of leaks around surgical or transcatheter valves
- Left Atrial Appendage Closure (Watchman) – reducing stroke and bleeding risk for patients with atrial fibrillation
- Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Interventions – including septal reduction therapy (alcohol septal ablation or surgical myectomy)
- Preventive Cardiology – Cholesterol and blood pressure management, lifestyle and nutrition counseling, tobacco cessation, and risk-reduction strategies
- Geriatric Cardiology – Tailored care plans for older Veterans, focusing on function, safety, and medication optimization
- Pre-operative Cardiac Risk Evaluation & Optimization – Assessment and optimization before noncardiac surgery to reduce complications and improve outcomes
- Electrophysiologic studies: For detection of arrhythmias and to determine best treatment.
- Pacemaker implants – For treatment of slow heart rates
- Cardiac physiologic pacing – Advanced pacing technique to restore natural heart activation
- Cardiac resynchronization therapy: For treatment of heart failure
- Defibrillator implants – For prevention of sudden cardiac events
- Catheter ablation procedures – Targets abnormal electrical pathways to treat arrhythmias
- Continuous rhythm monitoring – EKGs and portable monitors for ongoing assessment
- Implantable loop recorders – For long term monitoring of arrhythmias
- Lead extractions – Removal of cardiac device and leads
- Advanced Heart Failure Program - Dedicated heart failure specialists providing inpatient and outpatient care for patients with chronic and advanced heart failure.
- Multidisciplinary Shock Team - Team of cardiologists, intensivists, cardiac surgeons, and advanced heart failure specialists working together to deliver rapid, coordinated care.
- Cardiology Critical Care Unit - Specialized intensive care environment designed for the management of complex cardiovascular emergencies, including cardiogenic shock.
- Expertise in Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) - Capability to urgently place advanced devices, including intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABP), temporary left ventricular assist devices such as Impella, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), in our cardiac catheterization laboratory.
Prepare for Your Visit
West Roxbury Interactive Map and Parking
- West Roxbury Interactive Map (click here)
- Parking cost: Free
- Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building
Transportation Services
- DAV and Shuttle services:
- Free DAV van rides and VA shuttle buses connect Veterans to VA Boston campuses, including West Roxbury, for scheduled medical appointments
- Learn more about Transportation (Shuttles, DAV)
- Beneficiary travel:
- Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport
- Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits
Family Accommodation (Fischer House)
- Veteran families can stay at Fisher House free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital
- Learn more about the Fischer House
Patient Accommodation (The Lodge at Huntington House)
- VA Boston Healthcare System offers a temporary stay at The Lodge at Huntington House at no charge for eligible patients and their caregivers
- Learn more about the The Lodge at Huntington House
Learn More About Our Programs and Meet Your Team
-
Advanced minimally invasive therapies for complex valve and structural heart conditions
-
Innovative solutions for challenging coronary artery disease using advanced PCI techniques and mechanical circulatory support when needed
-
Specialized treatment for resistant hypertension with advanced catheter-based therapies
-
Expert diagnosis and minimally invasive treatments for vascular and peripheral artery disease
-
Comprehensive care for heart rhythm disorders with cutting-edge diagnostics and therapies
-
Comprehensive care for advanced heart failure and cardiomyopathy including LVAD therapy, mechanical circulatory support, and transplatation.