COVID-19 Testing
Starting Jan. 3, 2022, we will offer COVID-19 testing on demand for Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care.
There is no medical evaluation or treatment provided by the testing clinics. If you have mild symptoms and are concerned about COVID-19 infection, we can provide a test with instructions for follow-up as needed.
|Jamaica Plain Campus
|West Roxbury Campus
|Brockton Campus
|Jamaica Plain Campus
|Ambulatory Care Entrance, Room F1-22
|West Roxbury Campus
|Building 2, Entrance/Vestibule
|Brockton Campus
|Building 3, Room 131A
|Jamaica Plain Campus
|M-F, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|West Roxbury Campus
|M-F, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Brockton Campus
|M-F, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Normally, test results will be available in 2-4 hours. We will contact you with the results. You can also find your results in your My HealtheVet account under Labs + Tests. If you have not been contacted with your results within 24 hours, please call the Clinical Contact Center at 800-865-3384.
It is common to experience the following symptoms during COVID-19 infection:
- Cough, fever and/or chills, muscle or body aches, and loss of sense of taste and/or smell.
If you are sick:
- Stay home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.
- Take care of yourself by resting at home and drinking non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic drinks.
- If you are feeling ill AND wish to be evaluated urgently, please visit Urgent Care during normal business hours.
|Jamaica Plain Campus
|West Roxbury Campus
|Brockton Campus
|Jamaica Plain Campus
|Urgent Care
|West Roxbury Campus
|Emergency Department
|Brockton Campus
|Urgent Care
|Jamaica Plain Campus
|M-F, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|West Roxbury Campus
|24/7
|Brockton Campus
|24/7
If you wish to be seen outside of Urgent Care hours, please go to the VA West Roxbury Emergency Department, VA Brockton Urgent Care, or a VA Community Care Network (CCN) urgent care clinic. Find a VA CCN urgent care clinic near you at https://www.va.gov/find-locations.
Warning Signs (call 911 or get seen in your local emergency/urgent care facility as soon as possible):
- Trouble Breathing
- Pain or pressure in your chest that does not go away
- Feeling confused
- Unable to stay awake or to wake up
- Having pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone.
For questions, please call the Clinical Contact Center at 800-865-3384.
For those not enrolled in VA health care, Boston Public Health lists outside test providers at: https://www.boston.gov/departments/public-health-commission/covid-19-testing-sites.