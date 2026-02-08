Heart Failure & Cardiomyopathy Program at VA Boston Health Care

Our Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy Program provides comprehensive care for Veterans living with congestive heart failure or diseases of the heart muscle. Our multidisciplinary team includes advanced heart failure specialists, cardiologists, cardiac imaging experts, and nurse practitioners dedicated to improving quality of life and long-term outcomes.

Our program emphasizes integrated care within the VA system, ensuring Veterans receive coordinated treatment, education, and support services. We also provide access to cutting-edge clinical trials and innovative therapies for those with advanced heart failure or cardiomyopathy.