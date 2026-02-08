Heart Failure & Cardiomyopathy Program at VA Boston Health Care
Learn about the Heart Failure & Cardiomyopathy Program at VA Boston
About Us
Our Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy Program provides comprehensive care for Veterans living with congestive heart failure or diseases of the heart muscle. Our multidisciplinary team includes advanced heart failure specialists, cardiologists, cardiac imaging experts, and nurse practitioners dedicated to improving quality of life and long-term outcomes.
Our program emphasizes integrated care within the VA system, ensuring Veterans receive coordinated treatment, education, and support services. We also provide access to cutting-edge clinical trials and innovative therapies for those with advanced heart failure or cardiomyopathy.
Tests and Procedures We Offer
- Advanced medical therapy tailored to each patient’s needs
- Implantable devices such as defibrillators and cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT)
- Mechanical circulatory support for advanced cases
- Evaluation for heart transplantation in collaboration with regional transplant centers
Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Program
A Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) is a surgically implanted pump in the chest that helps the weakened left heart to circulate blood flow throughout the body for patients with end-stage heart failure. The LVAD been shown to improve symptoms & quality of life, and prolong survival, and can serve as a long-term therapy or bridge strategy for heart transplantation. At VA Boston Healthcare System, the LVAD Program is supported by multi-disciplinary team of advanced heart failure cardiologists, advanced practitioners, cardiac surgeons, critical care physicians, advanced imaging specialists, electrophysiologists and support staff and is affiliated with MGB-Brigham & Women’s Hospital. VA Boston Healthcare System is the only LVAD-approved program across the east coast, improving access to advanced therapies for veterans.
Meet our Program Director
Our team brings together internationally recognized experts dedicated to your care. Click on the name to learn more about them.
Director, Heart Failure and Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Program I Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiologist
VA Boston health care