Interventional Cardiology at VA Boston Healthcare System
Learn more about the Interventional Cardiology Program and Meet your Team
About Us
We provide state-of-the-art, minimally invasive solutions for complex valve and structural heart conditions. Our multidisciplinary team of experts work together to deliver exceptional care—even for the most challenging cases.
Procedures We Offer
- Coronary angiography – Detects blockages in heart arteries
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) – Balloon angioplasty and stent placement
- Complex & High-Risk PCI (CHIP) – Advanced techniques for challenging blockages, including:
- CTO (Chronic Total Occlusion) revascularization – Expertise in reopening long-standing complete blockages using specialized techniques and devices
- Use of advanced imaging guidance and mechanical support when appropriate
- Coronary functional testing – Evaluates microvascular disease, coronary spasm, and myocardial bridging
- Invasive hemodynamic assessment (including right heart catheterization) – Provides detailed measurement of heart function and pressures for advanced diagnostic insight
- Peripheral vascular interventions – Balloon angioplasty and stenting for blockages in the legs, arms, and neck
- Renal denervation – Catheter-based therapy for treatment-resistant hypertension
- Structural Heart Interventions – Catheter based therapies for treatment of valvular heart disease, congenital heart disease, and left atrial appendage closure.
Why VA Boston?
We combine internationally recognized expertise with an integrated care model proven to achieve better outcomes for Veterans.
- Advanced technology and therapies – minimally invasive structural heart interventions and complex treatments
- Comprehensive team-based care – cardiologists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, and advanced practice providers collaborating for optimal results
- Dedicated Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) – equipped with advanced monitoring and life-support systems
- Full-spectrum programs – from preventive cardiology to advanced heart failure management
- Veteran-focused support – transportation, lodging, and family assistance for eligible patients
Testimonials from our Veterans
“Thanks for actively following my case and working so hard to get to a solution. Everything about the last few days was positive and professional. Medical care in the CCU was second to none. I've commanded units with major hospitals, I know a good medical team when I see one.”
“I’m always telling my doctors how great you all were at West Roxbury and how well you treated me before, during and after my surgery. I want to thank you for all you have done for me. I am a lucky man.”
“Thank you for everything and please thank the entire team from check in to checkout for their compassion and respect.”
“The procedure was performed excellently, and I was treated with the utmost respect throughout. Everything regarding the procedure was clearly explained, which provided me and my wife with reassurance and comfort. My wife and I were made to feel well-informed and supported at every step. Kudos to the entire department for the excellent service and compassionate care I received.
“I appreciate everything your team did for me. So pleasant and easy to work with and so kind and respectful. Thanks to the entire team for treating me so well.”
“I cannot thank you, the doctors, the nurses and all at the VA for your help. I always feel my husband has the BEST care in this country at the VA hospitals in Boston. Everyone did such an excellent job of explaining procedures, risks and concerns going forward.”
“Three days since going home, if there was a moon, I could jump over it, I’m sure and don’t have to prove it. Thanks to all the staff people and their smiling faces and expertise above all. A happy paced hear felt man.”
Our state-of-the-art Hybrid Operating Room enables advanced minimally invasive and surgical heart procedures
Prepare for Your Visit
Boston VA/West Roxbury Interactive Map and Parking
- West Roxbury Interactive Map (click here)
- Parking cost: Free
- Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Transportation Services
- DAV and Shuttle services:
- Free DAV van rides and VA shuttle buses connect Veterans to VA Boston campuses, including West Roxbury, for scheduled medical appointments.
- Learn more about Transportation (Shuttles, DAV).
- Beneficiary travel:
- Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
- Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits
Family Accommodation (Fischer House)
- Veteran families can stay at Fisher House free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.
- Learn more about the Fischer House.
Patient Accommodation (The Lodge at Huntington House)
- VA Boston Healthcare System offers a temporary stay at The Lodge at Huntington House at no charge for eligible patients and their caregivers.
- Learn more about the The Lodge at Huntington House
Meet your Care Team
Our team brings together internationally recognized experts dedicated to your care. Click on each name to learn more about them.
Chief of Cardiology | Director of Catheterization Laboratory | Interventional Cardiologist | Associate Professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School
VA Boston health care
Interventional Cardiologist | Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School
VA Boston health care
Zaid Almarzooq MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI
Director of Structural Heart Program | Interventional Cardiologist | Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School
VA Boston health care
Email: zaid.almarzooq@va.gov