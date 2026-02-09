Cardiac Electrophysiology at VA Boston Healthcare System
Learn about the Electrophysiology Program at VA Boston and meet your team.
About Us
Electrophysiology (EP) is a specialized field of cardiology focused on diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders, also known as arrhythmias.
Our experienced electrophysiology doctors lead a multidisciplinary team of nurse practitioners, nurses, cardiovascular technicians, and fellows to provide comprehensive, state-of-the-art care for Veterans experiencing irregular, rapid, or slow heartbeats, aimed at improving heart’s condition and overall quality of life.
Conditions We Treat
We care for Veterans with many types of heart rhythm conditions, including:
- Atrial fibrillation (AFib)
- Atrial flutter
- Fast heart rhythms (such as SVT)
- Slow heart rhythms (bradycardia)
- Extra or skipped heartbeats
- Ventricular tachycardia
- Fainting related to heart rhythm problems
Procedures We Offer
To better diagnose arrhythmias and provide personalized treatment plans, we offer:
- Electrocardiograms (EKGs) – Measures heart rhythm and electrical activity
- Ambulatory rhythm monitoring – Portable monitors to detect arrhythmias over days/weeks
- Tilt table testing - Recording of blood pressure and heart rate when patient is tilted at different angles
- Implantable loop recorders – For long term monitoring of arrhythmias
- Electrophysiologic studies: For detection of arrhythmias and to determine best treatment.
- Pacemaker implants – For treatment of slow heart rates
- Cardiac physiologic pacing – Advanced pacing technique to restore natural heart activation
- Cardiac resynchronization therapy: For treatment of heart failure
- Defibrillator implants – For prevention of sudden cardiac events
- Catheter ablation procedures – Targets abnormal electrical pathways to treat arrhythmias
- Lead extractions – Removal of cardiac device and leads
- Device clinics – To follow patients with pacemakers and defibrillators.
Arrhythmia Device Clinic
The Arrhythmia Device Clinic at the West Roxbury VA provides ongoing care for Veterans who have implanted cardiac electronic devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators and loop recorders. Most patients visit the clinic for the first time about six weeks post implant, and after that, in-person visits are usually scheduled once or twice a year. All patients are enrolled in the VA National Cardiac Device Surveillance Program, and followed from home through remote monitoring, which allows device information to be securely sent using a phone or internet connection. We currently care for more than 1,000 patients with implanted devices across New England. The West Roxbury VA has many years of experience leading cardiac device care in VISN 1, allowing us to provide reliable and expert follow-up.
Training the Next Generation of Electrophysiologists
VA Boston Healthcare System is proud to train future heart rhythm specialists through a joint Cardiovascular Electrophysiology Fellowship Program with Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Our cardiac electrophysiologists serve on the faculty at Harvard Medical School and Boston University.
Arrhythmia Care Focused on You in a Supportive Setting
We believe patients should understand their condition and take part in decisions about their care. Our team works closely with each patient and their other healthcare providers to ensure smooth, coordinated care before, during, and after treatment. We use modern technology and minimally invasive procedures to provide safe and effective care. Our goal is to deliver expert heart rhythm treatment in a supportive and respectful environment that meets the unique needs of Veterans. Patients benefit from integrated care within the VA system, which has proven to achieve better outcomes, along with transportation, lodging, and family support services for eligible patients.
Meet your Care Team
Our team brings together internationally recognized experts dedicated to your care. Click on each name to learn more about them.
Cardiac Electrophysiologists
Adelqui Peralta MD, FHRS, CCDS, CEPS
Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology
VA Boston health care
Associate Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology
VA Boston health care
Matthew F. Yuyun MD, MPhil, PhD, FRCP, FACC
Cardiac Electrophysiologist
VA Boston health care
Advanced Practice Providers (NPs)
Nurse Practitioner | Electrophysiology
VA Boston health care
Nurse Practitioner | Electrophysiology
VA Boston health care