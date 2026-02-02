Structural Heart Program at VA Boston Healthcare System

Skip to Content

About the Structural Heart Program

The Structural Heart Program at VA Boston Health Care offers state-of-the-art, minimally invasive solutions for complex valve and structural heart conditions. Our team includes internationally recognized interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, noninvasive cardiologists/heart valve experts, and cardiac anesthesiologists, working together to deliver exceptional care—even for the most challenging cases. We specialize in advanced procedures such as complex valve interventions (e.g., TAVR), ASD/PFO closure, PVL repair, and left atrial appendage closure (e.g. Watchman), using cutting-edge imaging and techniques.


Supported by a dedicated cardiac care unit (CCU) and comprehensive pre- and post-procedure care, we ensure our Veterans get the best outcomes. Veterans benefit from integrated care within the VA system, which has proven to achieve better outcomes, along with transportation, lodging, and family support services for eligible patients.

 

Our Structural Heart Program offers cutting-edge, minimally invasive procedures for complex valve and structural heart conditions:

  • Aortic Valve Interventions – including TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) and complex TAVR for high-risk anatomy (e.g. electrosurgical leaflet modification and alternative access)
  • Mitral Valve interventions - including transcatheter valvuloplasty, edge to edge repair or replacement
  • Tricuspid valve interventions - including transcatheter edge to edge repair or replacement.
  • ASD/PFO closure – Closure of atrial septal defects and patent foramen ovale
  • PVL (Paravalvular Leak) closure – Repair of leaks around surgical or transcatheter valves
  • Left atrial appendage closure – Stroke risk reduction for atrial fibrillation
Meet your Care Team

Interventional Cardiologists

Zaid Almarzooq, MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI Director, Structural Heart Program | Interventional Cardiologist

Zaid Almarzooq MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI

Director of Structural Heart Program | Interventional Cardiologist

VA Boston health care

Email: zaid.almarzooq@va.gov

Cardiac Surgeons

Marco A. Zenati, MD MSc FEBCTS Chief Cardiac Surgery VA Boston health care

Marco Zenati MD MSc FEBCTS

Chief Cardiac Surgery VA Boston health care

VA Boston health care

Phone:

Jaquelyn Quin, MD, MPH Cardiac Surgeon VA Boston health care

Jaquelyn Quin MD, MPH

Cardiac Surgeon

VA Boston health care

Phone:

Miguel Haime, MD Cardiac Surgeon VA Boston health care

Miguel Haime MD

Cardiac Surgeon

VA Boston health care

Phone:

Advanced Practice Providers (NPs and PAs)

Sharon LaRose, MSN, AGPCNP-BC Nurse Practitioner-Thoracic Surgery VA Boston health care

Sharon LaRose MSN, AGPCNP-BC

Structural Heart Program Coordinator | Nurse Practitioner

VA Boston health care

Email: Sharon.LaRose@va.gov

Patricia Anderer RNP, FNP-BC Nurse Practitioner Cardiac Surgery VA Boston healthcare

Patricia Anderer MSN, APRN, FNP-BC

Nurse Practitioner Cardiac Surgery

VA Boston health care

Phone:

Kristin Taylor, PA-C MPAS Physician Assistant Cardiac Surgery VA Boston health care

Kristin Taylor PA-C, MPAS

Physician Assistant Cardiac Surgery

VA Boston health care

Phone:

Griffin Rogers, PA-C Physician Assistant Cardiac Surgery VA Boston health care

Griffin Rogers PA-C, MPAS

Physician Assistant Cardiac Surgery

VA Boston health care

Phone:

