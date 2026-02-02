Structural Heart Program at VA Boston Healthcare System

About the Structural Heart Program

The Structural Heart Program at VA Boston Health Care offers state-of-the-art, minimally invasive solutions for complex valve and structural heart conditions. Our team includes internationally recognized interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, noninvasive cardiologists/heart valve experts, and cardiac anesthesiologists, working together to deliver exceptional care—even for the most challenging cases. We specialize in advanced procedures such as complex valve interventions (e.g., TAVR), ASD/PFO closure, PVL repair, and left atrial appendage closure (e.g. Watchman), using cutting-edge imaging and techniques.



Supported by a dedicated cardiac care unit (CCU) and comprehensive pre- and post-procedure care, we ensure our Veterans get the best outcomes. Veterans benefit from integrated care within the VA system, which has proven to achieve better outcomes, along with transportation, lodging, and family support services for eligible patients.

Our Structural Heart Program offers cutting-edge, minimally invasive procedures for complex valve and structural heart conditions: