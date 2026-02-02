Structural Heart Program at VA Boston Healthcare System
Learn more about the Structural Heart Program and Meet the Team at VA Boston Healthcare
About the Structural Heart Program
The Structural Heart Program at VA Boston Health Care offers state-of-the-art, minimally invasive solutions for complex valve and structural heart conditions. Our team includes internationally recognized interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, noninvasive cardiologists/heart valve experts, and cardiac anesthesiologists, working together to deliver exceptional care—even for the most challenging cases. We specialize in advanced procedures such as complex valve interventions (e.g., TAVR), ASD/PFO closure, PVL repair, and left atrial appendage closure (e.g. Watchman), using cutting-edge imaging and techniques.
Supported by a dedicated cardiac care unit (CCU) and comprehensive pre- and post-procedure care, we ensure our Veterans get the best outcomes. Veterans benefit from integrated care within the VA system, which has proven to achieve better outcomes, along with transportation, lodging, and family support services for eligible patients.
Our Structural Heart Program offers cutting-edge, minimally invasive procedures for complex valve and structural heart conditions:
- Aortic Valve Interventions – including TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) and complex TAVR for high-risk anatomy (e.g. electrosurgical leaflet modification and alternative access)
- Mitral Valve interventions - including transcatheter valvuloplasty, edge to edge repair or replacement
- Tricuspid valve interventions - including transcatheter edge to edge repair or replacement.
- ASD/PFO closure – Closure of atrial septal defects and patent foramen ovale
- PVL (Paravalvular Leak) closure – Repair of leaks around surgical or transcatheter valves
- Left atrial appendage closure – Stroke risk reduction for atrial fibrillation
- Learn more about Structural Heart Program Team at VA Boston Healthcare System (click here)
Meet your Care Team
Interventional Cardiologists
Zaid Almarzooq MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI
Director of Structural Heart Program | Interventional Cardiologist
VA Boston health care
Email: zaid.almarzooq@va.gov
Cardiac Surgeons
Marco Zenati MD MSc FEBCTS
Chief Cardiac Surgery VA Boston health care
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Jaquelyn Quin MD, MPH
Cardiac Surgeon
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Miguel Haime MD
Cardiac Surgeon
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Advanced Practice Providers (NPs and PAs)
Structural Heart Program Coordinator | Nurse Practitioner
VA Boston health care
Email: Sharon.LaRose@va.gov
Patricia Anderer MSN, APRN, FNP-BC
Nurse Practitioner Cardiac Surgery
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Kristin Taylor PA-C, MPAS
Physician Assistant Cardiac Surgery
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Griffin Rogers PA-C, MPAS
Physician Assistant Cardiac Surgery
VA Boston health care
Phone: