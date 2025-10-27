Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at VA Boston

Available at these locations

Services include (depending on campus):

Physiatry

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Chiropractic

Massage Therapy

Neuropsychology

Kinesiotherapy

Ergonomics

Some clinical services provided:

Amputee Program – CARF* Accredited

Aquatherapy

Brace Clinic

Cardiopulmonary

Driving Rehabilitation

Inpatient Rehabilitation CIIRP** – CARF Accredited

Prosthetics

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI/D)

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)/ Polytrauma

Wheelchair Specialty Clinics

Pelvic Health (Men’s and Women’s)

*Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

**Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) / Polytrauma Clinic: VA’s Polytrauma System of Care (PSC) is an integrated network of specialized rehabilitation programs dedicated to serving Veterans and Service Members with both combat and civilian related Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Polytrauma. This program integrates specialized rehabilitation services and regional centers, network sites and local VA centers: Polytrauma Rehabilitation Centers (PRCs), Polytrauma Network Sites (PNS), Polytrauma Support Clinic Teams (PSCT), and Polytrauma Point of Contact (PPOC)

Brace Clinic: The Brace Clinic is an interdisciplinary team approach to evaluation and treatment of complex walking impairments to determine if bracing is appropriate, and if so, what is the best bracing to support functional tasks and mobility in the person’s environment. The team includes a PM&R physician, physical therapist, and a certified orthotist/prosthetist (CPO).

CIIRP: Provides treatment and rehabilitation therapy to Veterans who would benefit from a short term intensive inpatient rehabilitation program at the West Roxbury Campus. Based on the individual medical and rehabilitation assessment/needs of the person served, both pre-admission and during admission, services provided on CIIRP include an interdisciplinary team led by a board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician.

Inpatient rehabilitative services are available for eligible Veterans who are medically stable and require 24-hour rehabilitation nursing care. Patients treated on the CIIRP floor may have any of the following impairments: stroke, other neurological disorders, limb amputations, arthritis, other orthopedic conditions, and other disabling impairments.

Intensity and frequency of services provided are based on the individual needs of the patient. Typically, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy is provided for a minimum of one hour six times per week. The remainder of services are delivered on an as needed basis, depending on individualized patient assessment and patient goals.

Education of the person served, and family/support system takes place throughout the patient’s stay, individualized to the person’s needs and medical conditions. On site access to comprehensive medical and surgical services is available. Discharge planning begins from the time of admission and is targeted to patient and family/support system goals.

Amputee Program – CARF Accredited: The Amputation Specialty Clinic Team is an interdisciplinary team who will assess clinical needs and create a treatment plan for amputation-related care such as prescribing appropriate prosthetic devices, evaluating the fit and function of prosthetic devices and conducting annual follow-up to ensure continuity and lifelong management based on clinical care needs. The core team typically consists of a prescribing clinician, a therapist with experience in limb loss rehabilitation and a prosthetist, an individual specializing in limb fabrication.