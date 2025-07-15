2025 Veterans Creative Arts Competition
Boston Healthcare System now accepting entries for the 2025 Veterans Creative Arts Competition! To enter, you must receive care from VA Boston. Selected entries will be featured in the local show on Sept.16,2025 from 11a.m.-1 p.m. at the Brockton campus.
Call for Entries!
We are now accepting entries for this year’s 2025 VABHCS Veterans Creative Arts Competition! Showcase your talents in Art, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, or Music.
Eligibility
- To enter the competition, the Veteran artist must be enrolled for care in the VA Boston Health Care System.
- Veterans may only submit competition entries through one VA facility per year.
Submission Guidelines
- Entries are submitted through Erin Lawrence, CTRS.
- All work must have been created/performances filmed after October 1, 2024. (Except for Visual Art: Military Combat Experience entries).
Divisions and Categories
There are 5 Divisions:
- Art
- Creative Writing
- Dance
- Drama
Music
Each Division has multiple categories for entry. Veterans can enter up to 3 categories in EACH Division, but ONLY 1 entry per category.
Most Common Categories:
- Fine Arts: Photography, acrylic, watercolor, drawing, pottery, etc.
- Applied Arts: Collage, carving, glasswork, beadwork, etc.
- Kits: Painting kits, model kits, coloring kits, etc.
- Creative Writing: Poetry, personal essay, short story, short script, military experience, etc.
- Music: Vocal solo, vocal group, instrumental solo, instrumental group, band entries in various genres, original songwriting, etc.
- Dance: Various styles including Latin, ballroom, modern, freestyle, etc.
- Drama: Dramatic performances of prose, poetry, or interpretive performance, etc.
Additional Guidelines
- Performances should be limited to 3 minutes in length.
- Creative writing entries will be submitted via Microsoft Word document and should be e-mailed.
Deadline
- Entry deadline is Friday, September 5, 2025.
Erin Lawrence CRTS
Recreational Therapist
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Erin.Lawrence2@va.gov