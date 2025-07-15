2025 Veterans Creative Arts Competition

Call for Entries!

We are now accepting entries for this year’s 2025 VABHCS Veterans Creative Arts Competition! Showcase your talents in Art, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, or Music.

Eligibility

To enter the competition, the Veteran artist must be enrolled for care in the VA Boston Health Care System.

Veterans may only submit competition entries through one VA facility per year.

Submission Guidelines

Entries are submitted through Erin Lawrence, CTRS.

All work must have been created/performances filmed after October 1, 2024. (Except for Visual Art: Military Combat Experience entries).

Divisions and Categories

There are 5 Divisions:

Art

Creative Writing

Dance

Drama

Music Each Division has multiple categories for entry. Veterans can enter up to 3 categories in EACH Division, but ONLY 1 entry per category.

Most Common Categories:

Fine Arts : Photography, acrylic, watercolor, drawing, pottery, etc.

: Photography, acrylic, watercolor, drawing, pottery, etc. Applied Arts : Collage, carving, glasswork, beadwork, etc.

: Collage, carving, glasswork, beadwork, etc. Kits : Painting kits, model kits, coloring kits, etc.

: Painting kits, model kits, coloring kits, etc. Creative Writing : Poetry, personal essay, short story, short script, military experience, etc.

: Poetry, personal essay, short story, short script, military experience, etc. Music : Vocal solo, vocal group, instrumental solo, instrumental group, band entries in various genres, original songwriting, etc.

: Vocal solo, vocal group, instrumental solo, instrumental group, band entries in various genres, original songwriting, etc. Dance : Various styles including Latin, ballroom, modern, freestyle, etc.

: Various styles including Latin, ballroom, modern, freestyle, etc. Drama: Dramatic performances of prose, poetry, or interpretive performance, etc.

Additional Guidelines

Performances should be limited to 3 minutes in length.

Creative writing entries will be submitted via Microsoft Word document and should be e-mailed.

Deadline

Entry deadline is Friday, September 5, 2025.

Make sure to include all necessary contact information and instructions for submissions on your flyer. Good luck with your competition!