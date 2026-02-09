Renal Denervation at VA Boston Healthcare System

Uncontrolled high blood pressure is often called the “silent killer” because it can damage vital organs without obvious symptoms. Over time, it significantly increases the risk of:

Heart attack and heart failure – extra strain on the heart leads to thickening and weakening of the heart muscle.

Stroke and cognitive decline – high pressure can cause clots or bleeding in the brain, raising the risk of stroke and dementia.

Kidney disease – damaged kidney vessels can lead to chronic kidney disease or failure.

Vision loss – hypertension can injure delicate blood vessels in the eyes.

Aneurysm and vascular disease – weakened arteries may bulge or rupture, and circulation problems can develop in the legs and other areas.

Managing blood pressure through lifestyle, medication, and advanced therapies like renal denervation helps prevent these serious complications and protects long-term health.