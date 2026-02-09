Renal Denervation at VA Boston Healthcare System
The Renal Denervation Program at VA Boston provides specialized care for Veterans with treatment-resistant high blood pressure. Our multidisciplinary team of experts combines advanced diagnostics, evidence-based medical therapy, and innovative catheter-based procedures to help improve blood pressure control and reduce cardiovascular risk.
What is Renal Denervation or RDN?
Renal denervation is a minimally invasive procedure that uses radiofrequency or ultrasound energy to disrupt overactive nerves in the renal arteries, which play a key role in regulating blood pressure. This therapy is designed for patients whose hypertension remains uncontrolled despite optimal medications and lifestyle changes.
What are the Benefits of Better Blood Pressure Control?
Uncontrolled high blood pressure is often called the “silent killer” because it can damage vital organs without obvious symptoms. Over time, it significantly increases the risk of:
- Heart attack and heart failure – extra strain on the heart leads to thickening and weakening of the heart muscle.
- Stroke and cognitive decline – high pressure can cause clots or bleeding in the brain, raising the risk of stroke and dementia.
- Kidney disease – damaged kidney vessels can lead to chronic kidney disease or failure.
- Vision loss – hypertension can injure delicate blood vessels in the eyes.
- Aneurysm and vascular disease – weakened arteries may bulge or rupture, and circulation problems can develop in the legs and other areas.
Managing blood pressure through lifestyle, medication, and advanced therapies like renal denervation helps prevent these serious complications and protects long-term health.
Who May Benefit?
We consider renal denervation for adults with hypertension not adequately controlled by lifestyle and antihypertensive medications. Your care team confirms eligibility using standardized blood pressure workflows and a thorough evaluation—often including office and home/ambulatory BP, lab tests, and screening for secondary causes of high blood pressure.
How to Be Referred?
Talk to your VA primary care provider or cardiologist about persistent high blood pressure despite medication and lifestyle efforts. They can refer you to the Hypertension/Renal Clinic to review if RDN is right for you.
Why VA Boston?
We combine internationally recognized expertise with an integrated care model proven to achieve better outcomes for Veterans.
- Advanced technology and therapies – minimally invasive structural heart interventions and complex treatments
- Comprehensive team-based care – cardiologists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, and advanced practice providers collaborating for optimal results
- Dedicated Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) – equipped with advanced monitoring and life-support systems
- Full-spectrum programs – from preventive cardiology to advanced heart failure management
- Veteran-focused support – transportation, lodging, and family assistance for eligible patients
Need Help or Have Questions?
We’re here to guide you through every step of your journey and make sure you have the support you need. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact our RDN Program Coordinator
LAAO Program Coordinator | RDN Program Coordinator | Nurse Practitioner
VA Boston health care
Email: Erin.Sullivan@va.gov
Your Journey to Better Blood Pressure Control
Step 1: Referral & Evaluation
Your VA provider or Telehealth team identifies uncontrolled or resistant hypertension and refers you to the Hypertension/Renal Clinic for a full evaluation. This includes office and home blood pressure checks, lab work, and imaging to confirm eligibility.
Step 2: Pre-Procedure Planning
We review your medications, complete any necessary imaging ( CT or MRI), and ensure you’re ready for your procedure.
Step 3: The Procedure
Performed in the Cath Lab under moderate sedation, renal denervation uses a specialized catheter to deliver energy to nerves around your kidney arteries, helping lower blood pressure over time. Most procedures take about 1–2 hours.
Step 4: Recovery & Same-Day Discharge
You’ll recover in the Cath Lab Recovery Area. If you meet all safety criteria, you can go home the same day with clear instructions for wound care, activity limits, and blood pressure monitoring.
Step 5: Remote Monitoring & Follow-Up
After your procedure, you’ll be monitored remotely by our Telehealth team to track your recovery and blood pressure trends. Within 3 months, you’ll have a scheduled visit with the Renal Hypertension Clinic to reassess your blood pressure and make any necessary adjustments to your medications. This ensures your treatment plan stays safe and effective as the benefits of renal denervation build over time.
Meet your Care Team
Our team brings together internationally recognized experts dedicated to your care. Click on each name to learn more about them.
Interventional Cardiologists
Interventional Cardiologist | Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School
VA Boston health care
Chief of Cardiology | Director of Catheterization Laboratory | Interventional Cardiologist | Associate Professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School
VA Boston health care
Zaid Almarzooq MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI
Director of Structural Heart Program | Interventional Cardiologist | Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School
VA Boston health care
Email: zaid.almarzooq@va.gov
Frequently Asked Questions
No. It’s a catheter‑based procedure (minimally invasive) performed in the Cath Lab under moderate sedation.
Most patients go home the same day if recovery criteria are met; otherwise we arrange an overnight stay.
Not usually. Because the BP effect builds over time, we avoid unnecessary early changes unless clinically needed. Your care team will tailor the plan and you will be closely monitored by our telehealth team.
You clinician will review these with you in detail. Potential risks include bleeding, infection, damage to the blood vessels, or rarely kidney damage. We use structured protocols, imaging, and follow‑up to minimize and monitor these risks.