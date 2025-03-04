Long-Term Impact of Military-Relevant Brain Injury Consortium Chronic Effects of Neurotrauma Consortium
VA Boston is part of the Long-Term Impact of Military-Relevant Brain Injury Consortium Chronic Effects of Neurotrauma Consortium , or LIMBIC-CENC, a Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, and university national research consortium that studies the long-term effects of combat-related and military-relevant mild traumatic brain injury, commonly known as TBI.
LIMBIC-CENC's website is a knowledge translation and resource center on mild TBI and common co-occurring conditions. It contains guideline summaries, tools, fact sheets, videos, and links to resources, services and supports.