Headshot

Adelqui Peralta MD, FHRS, CCDS, CEPS

Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology

VA Boston health care

Board Certified in Electrophysiology | Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School | He leads the VA Boston Cardiology Electrophysiology Program

  • Medical School: Faculty of Medical Sciences. National University of Rosario, Argentina
  • Residency & Fellowship: Private Community Hospital, Mar del Plata, Argentina
  • Electrophysiology Fellowship: Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, M
  • Fellowship in Cardiac Pacing: Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Board Certification: Electrophysiology Specialist (IBHRE), Cardiac Device Specialist (IBHRE)
  • Clinical Expertise:
    • Atrial fibrillation
    • Supraventricular arrhythmias
    • Ventricular arrhythmias
    • Cardiac implantable electronic devices
    • Physiologic cardiac pacing
    • Sudden cardiac death
    • Device management
    • Transvenous Lead extractions
    • Syncope
  • Research Interests: Syncope, cardiac implantable electronic devices, atrial fibrillation.
  • Click here for more biographical information and publications.

 

Last updated: 