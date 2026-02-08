Adelqui Peralta MD, FHRS, CCDS, CEPS
Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology
VA Boston health care
Board Certified in Electrophysiology | Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School | He leads the VA Boston Cardiology Electrophysiology Program
- Medical School: Faculty of Medical Sciences. National University of Rosario, Argentina
- Residency & Fellowship: Private Community Hospital, Mar del Plata, Argentina
- Electrophysiology Fellowship: Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, M
- Fellowship in Cardiac Pacing: Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
- Board Certification: Electrophysiology Specialist (IBHRE), Cardiac Device Specialist (IBHRE)
- Clinical Expertise:
- Atrial fibrillation
- Supraventricular arrhythmias
- Ventricular arrhythmias
- Cardiac implantable electronic devices
- Physiologic cardiac pacing
- Sudden cardiac death
- Device management
- Transvenous Lead extractions
- Syncope
- Research Interests: Syncope, cardiac implantable electronic devices, atrial fibrillation.
