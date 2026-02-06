Alexander Shapeton MD
Director of Cardiac Anesthesia | Cardiac Anesthesiologist
VA Boston health care
Board-certified in Anesthesiology, Cardiac Anesthesia, and Perioperative Echocardiography with subspecialty expertise in structural heart interventions
Education
- Medical School: University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Residency: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Fellowship: Cardiothoracic Anesthesia, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Board Certification: Anesthesiology, Advanced Perioperative Transesophageal Echocardiography
Clinical Interests
- Cardiac anesthesia
- Structural heart interventions
- Vasoplegic syndrome
- Perioperative pain management