Photo of man with brown hair, brown beard, and glasses smiling in front of a town.

Alexander Shapeton MD

Director of Cardiac Anesthesia | Cardiac Anesthesiologist

VA Boston health care

Board-certified in Anesthesiology, Cardiac Anesthesia, and Perioperative Echocardiography with subspecialty expertise in structural heart interventions

Education

  • Medical School: University of Massachusetts Medical School
  • Residency: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Cardiothoracic Anesthesia, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Board Certification: Anesthesiology, Advanced Perioperative Transesophageal Echocardiography

Clinical Interests

  • Cardiac anesthesia
  • Structural heart interventions
  • Vasoplegic syndrome
  • Perioperative pain management

Last updated: 