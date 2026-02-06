Ginger Jiang MD
Interventional Cardiologist | Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School
VA Boston health care
Board-certified Cardiologist and Interventional Cardiologist, she provides expertise in complex coronary interventions and renal denervation.
Education
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School
- Residency: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Fellowship: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Cardiovascular Medicine & Interventional Cardiology)
- Board Certification: Internal Medicine; Cardiovascular Disease; Interventional Cardiology
Clinical Expertise:
- Coronary angiography and complex PCI, including CTO revascularization
- Zero contrast PCI for patients with chronic kidney disease
- Renal denervation for resistant hypertension
- Coronary functional testing (microvascular disease, coronary spasm, myocardial bridges)
- Right heart catheterization and invasive hemodynamic assessment