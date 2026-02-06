Skip to Content
Portrait of a woman with long black hair smiling.

Ginger Jiang MD

Interventional Cardiologist | Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School

VA Boston health care

Board-certified Cardiologist and Interventional Cardiologist, she provides expertise in complex coronary interventions and renal denervation.

Education

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School
  • Residency: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Cardiovascular Medicine & Interventional Cardiology)
  • Board Certification: Internal Medicine; Cardiovascular Disease; Interventional Cardiology

Clinical Expertise:

  • Coronary angiography and complex PCI, including CTO revascularization
  • Zero contrast PCI for patients with chronic kidney disease
  • Renal denervation for resistant hypertension
  • Coronary functional testing (microvascular disease, coronary spasm, myocardial bridges)
  • Right heart catheterization and invasive hemodynamic assessment

Research Interests: Clinical trials in cardiovascular therapies

Click here for more biographical information and publications.

Last updated: 