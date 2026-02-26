Dr. Lazatin is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in general psychiatry and holds a faculty appointment at Harvard Medical School as Instructor of Psychiatry.

Dr. Lazatin graduated medical school at the University of New England COM where she served as a Care for the Underserved Pathway Scholar and was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society. A proud alum, she completed adult psychiatry residency training here at HSS/VAB, where she was selected as Executive Chief Resident in 2023-2024. She served as co-chair of the Massachusetts Psychiatric Society’s Early Career Psychiatry subcommittee (2021-2023), and is currently a preceptor for the Harvard Law School Pro Bono Medical Advisory Board and Assistant Editor for the Harvard Review of Psychiatry journal.

In 2024, Dr. Lazatin joined the faculty at VA Boston (Brockton campus) as an Inpatient Psychiatrist where she treats veterans with a broad spectrum of acute psychiatric conditions including mood disorders, psychosis, trauma-related diagnoses, and substance use disorders. Her clinical work is enriched by her ability to work with learners across multiple teaching sites including HSS/VAB, Lahey Clinic, and Boston University. Through her leadership role at HSS/VAB, Dr. Lazatin looks forward to continuing her focus on medical education.