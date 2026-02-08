Matthew F. Yuyun MD, MPhil, PhD, FRCP, FACC
Cardiac Electrophysiologist
VA Boston health care
Board Certified Cardiac Electrophysiologist | Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical | He leads the Left Atrial Appendage Closure Program
- Medical School: University of Yaoundé 1, Cameroon
- Residency: Cambridge University Hospitals, UK
- Fellowship: Tufts University School of Medicine/ Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, USA (Electrophysiology); University Hospitals of Leicester, UK (Cardiovascular Medicine)
- Board Certification: Internal Medicine (ABIM), Cardiovascular Disease (ESC), Electrophysiology (IBHRE)
- Clinical Expertise:
- Management of all arrhythmias (medical, 3D mapping, ablation).
- Implantation, management, and extraction of all cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIED) from permanent pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy, to implantable loop recorders.
- Left atrial appendage closure (e.g. Watchman implantation)
- Research Interests: Arrhythmias in heart failure and cardiac implantable electronic devices; arrhythmias in older adult patients; stroke and systemic embolism prevention in atrial fibrillation/ flutter.
