Matthew F. Yuyun MD, MPhil, PhD, FRCP, FACC

Cardiac Electrophysiologist

VA Boston health care

Board Certified Cardiac Electrophysiologist | Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical | He leads the Left Atrial Appendage Closure Program

  • Medical School: University of Yaoundé 1, Cameroon
  • Residency: Cambridge University Hospitals, UK
  • Fellowship: Tufts University School of Medicine/ Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, USA (Electrophysiology); University Hospitals of Leicester, UK (Cardiovascular Medicine)
  • Board Certification: Internal Medicine (ABIM), Cardiovascular Disease (ESC), Electrophysiology (IBHRE)
  • Clinical Expertise:
    • Management of all arrhythmias (medical, 3D mapping, ablation).
    • Implantation, management, and extraction of all cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIED) from permanent pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy, to implantable loop recorders.
    • Left atrial appendage closure (e.g. Watchman implantation)
  • Research Interests: Arrhythmias in heart failure and cardiac implantable electronic devices; arrhythmias in older adult patients; stroke and systemic embolism prevention in atrial fibrillation/ flutter.
  • Click here for more biographical information.

