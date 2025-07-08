Melissa Conway was appointed Associate Director of Jamaica Plain in January 2023 and is currently serving as the acting deputy executive director.

Ms. Conway joined VA Boston Healthcare System in July 2008 as an Administrative Fellow in the Director's Office as part of the Graduate Healthcare Administration Training Program. After her one-year fellowship, she worked as the Health System Specialist for Radiology Service, until 2016. Ms. Conway then worked as the Health System Specialist to the Chief of Staff before becoming Assistant Director in February 2019.

Ms. Conway obtained her undergraduate degree in Management from Bentley University and her Master's Degree in Public Health from Yale School of Public Health. She is a VHA certified mentor and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. In 2020, Ms. Conway was the recipient of the ACHE VA Regent Award for Early Career Healthcare Executive.