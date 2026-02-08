Peter Hoffmeister MD
Associate Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology
VA Boston health care
Board-certified in Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Electrophysiology. Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine
- Medical School: Albany Medical College, Albany, NY
- Residency: Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown, NY
- Fellowship: St Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Boston, MA
- Electrophysiology Fellowship: Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, MA
- Board Certification: Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases, Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Clinical Expertise:
- Cardiac electronic device management
- Pacemaker and defibrillator Implantation
- Cardiac Physiologic Pacing for Heart Failure
- Lead Extraction
- Catheter ablation of arrhythmias
- Interventional Treatment for atrial fibrillation
- Left Atrial Occlusion (Watchman Implantation)
- Research Interests: Impact of PTSD in Veterans with ICDs
