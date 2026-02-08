Skip to Content
headshot

Peter Hoffmeister MD

Associate Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology

VA Boston health care

Board-certified in Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Electrophysiology. Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine

  • Medical School: Albany Medical College, Albany, NY
  • Residency: Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown, NY
  • Fellowship: St Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Boston, MA
  • Electrophysiology Fellowship: Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, MA
  • Board Certification: Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases, Cardiac Electrophysiology
  • Clinical Expertise:
    • Cardiac electronic device management
    • Pacemaker and defibrillator Implantation
    • Cardiac Physiologic Pacing for Heart Failure
    • Lead Extraction
    • Catheter ablation of arrhythmias
    • Interventional Treatment for atrial fibrillation
    • Left Atrial Occlusion (Watchman Implantation)
  • Research Interests: Impact of PTSD in Veterans with ICDs
  • Click here for more biographical information and publications.

