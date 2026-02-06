Skip to Content
Portrait of a man in a blue suit and purple shirt smiling.

Scott Kinlay MD, PhD, FSCAI

Chief of Cardiology | Director of Catheterization Laboratory | Interventional Cardiologist | Associate Professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School

VA Boston health care

Board-certified in Cardiologist and Interventional Cardiologist. Leads the VA Boston Cardiology Division and Catheterization Laboratory.

Education

  • Medical School: University of Melbourne
  • Residency: Royal Melbourne Hospital
  • Fellowship: Brigham & Women’s Hospital (Cardiovascular Medicine & Interventional Cardiology)
  • Board Certification: Cardiovascular Disease; Interventional Cardiology

Clinical Expertise

  • Coronary angiography and complex PCI, including CTO revascularization
  • Zero contrast PCI for patients with chronic kidney disease
  • Renal denervation for resistant hypertension
  • Coronary functional testing (microvascular disease, coronary spasm, myocardial bridges)
  • Right heart catheterization and invasive hemodynamic assessment
  • Peripheral vascular medicine and interventions
  • Structural heart interventions (TAVR, mitral edge-to-edge repair)

Research Interests 

  • Peripheral vascular outcomes research

Click here for more biographical information and publications.

 