Scott Kinlay MD, PhD, FSCAI
Chief of Cardiology | Director of Catheterization Laboratory | Interventional Cardiologist | Associate Professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School
VA Boston health care
Board-certified in Cardiologist and Interventional Cardiologist. Leads the VA Boston Cardiology Division and Catheterization Laboratory.
Education
- Medical School: University of Melbourne
- Residency: Royal Melbourne Hospital
- Fellowship: Brigham & Women’s Hospital (Cardiovascular Medicine & Interventional Cardiology)
- Board Certification: Cardiovascular Disease; Interventional Cardiology
Clinical Expertise
- Coronary angiography and complex PCI, including CTO revascularization
- Zero contrast PCI for patients with chronic kidney disease
- Renal denervation for resistant hypertension
- Coronary functional testing (microvascular disease, coronary spasm, myocardial bridges)
- Right heart catheterization and invasive hemodynamic assessment
- Peripheral vascular medicine and interventions
- Structural heart interventions (TAVR, mitral edge-to-edge repair)
Research Interests
- Peripheral vascular outcomes research