Sharon LaRose, MSN, AGPCNP-BC Nurse Practitioner-Thoracic Surgery VA Boston health care

Sharon LaRose MSN, AGPCNP-BC

Structural Heart Program Coordinator | Nurse Practitioner

VA Boston health care

Email:

Board-certified Nurse Practitioner specializing in structural heart disease and patient care coordination.

  • Undergraduate: Bachelor of Science, Clinical Exercise Physiology, Boston University (1997)
  • Nursing School: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, MGH Institute of Health Professions (2009)
  • Graduate: Master of Science in Nursing, MGH Institute of Health Professions (2012)
  • Board Certification: ANCC Adult and Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (2012)
  • Clinical Interests: Cardiology, exercise physiology, lifestyle approaches to disease, patient and family education, and pre- and post-procedure care for TAVR and mTEER, with a focus on multidisciplinary coordination.

