Sharon LaRose MSN, AGPCNP-BC
Structural Heart Program Coordinator | Nurse Practitioner
VA Boston health care
Email:
Board-certified Nurse Practitioner specializing in structural heart disease and patient care coordination.
- Undergraduate: Bachelor of Science, Clinical Exercise Physiology, Boston University (1997)
- Nursing School: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, MGH Institute of Health Professions (2009)
- Graduate: Master of Science in Nursing, MGH Institute of Health Professions (2012)
- Board Certification: ANCC Adult and Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (2012)
- Clinical Interests: Cardiology, exercise physiology, lifestyle approaches to disease, patient and family education, and pre- and post-procedure care for TAVR and mTEER, with a focus on multidisciplinary coordination.