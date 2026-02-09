Skip to Content
Headshot

Ying Hui Low MD

Cardiac Anesthesiologist

VA Boston health care

Board-certified in Anesthesiology and perioperative echocardiography with subspecialty expertise in cardiac anesthesia

Education:

  • Medical School: Duke-National University of Singapore Graduate Medical School, Singapore
  • Residency: Duke University Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Duke University Medical Center

Clinical interests: 

  • Cardiac anesthesia
  • Perioperative patient blood management
  • Vasoplegia
  • Perioperative fasting
  • Medical ethics
  • Regional analgesia for cardiac surgery

