Ying Hui Low MD
Cardiac Anesthesiologist
VA Boston health care
Board-certified in Anesthesiology and perioperative echocardiography with subspecialty expertise in cardiac anesthesia
Education:
- Medical School: Duke-National University of Singapore Graduate Medical School, Singapore
- Residency: Duke University Medical Center
- Fellowship: Duke University Medical Center
Clinical interests:
- Cardiac anesthesia
- Perioperative patient blood management
- Vasoplegia
- Perioperative fasting
- Medical ethics
- Regional analgesia for cardiac surgery