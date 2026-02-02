Skip to Content
Director of Structural Heart Program | Interventional Cardiologist

VA Boston health care

Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiology and, Interventional Cardiology. He leads the Structural Heart Program.

  • Medical School: Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
  • Residency: NYP-Weill Cornell Medicine
  • Fellowship: Brigham & Women’s Hospital (Cardiovascular Medicine, Interventional Cardiology, Structural Heart and Peripheral Interventions)
  • Board Certification: Internal Medicine; Cardiovascular Disease; Interventional Cardiology
  • Clinical Expertise:
    • Coronary angiography and complex PCI, including CTO revascularization
    • zero-contrast PCI for patients with chronic kidney disease
    • Renal denervation for resistant hypertension
    • Coronary functional testing (microvascular disease, coronary spasm, myocardial bridges)
    • Right heart catheterization and invasive hemodynamic assessment
    • Structural heart interventions (e.g., TAVR, mitral edge-to-edge repair)
    • Left atrial appendage closure (e.g., Watchman)
  • Research Interests: Cardiovascular device and regulatory research
  • Click here for more biographical information and publications.

