Zaid Almarzooq MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI
Director of Structural Heart Program | Interventional Cardiologist
VA Boston health care
Email:
Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiology and, Interventional Cardiology. He leads the Structural Heart Program.
- Medical School: Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
- Residency: NYP-Weill Cornell Medicine
- Fellowship: Brigham & Women’s Hospital (Cardiovascular Medicine, Interventional Cardiology, Structural Heart and Peripheral Interventions)
- Board Certification: Internal Medicine; Cardiovascular Disease; Interventional Cardiology
- Clinical Expertise:
- Coronary angiography and complex PCI, including CTO revascularization
- zero-contrast PCI for patients with chronic kidney disease
- Renal denervation for resistant hypertension
- Coronary functional testing (microvascular disease, coronary spasm, myocardial bridges)
- Right heart catheterization and invasive hemodynamic assessment
- Structural heart interventions (e.g., TAVR, mitral edge-to-edge repair)
- Left atrial appendage closure (e.g., Watchman)
- Research Interests: Cardiovascular device and regulatory research
- Click here for more biographical information and publications.