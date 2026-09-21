Education Academy
VA Boston health care provides training programs for students at the college, university and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Mission Statement: VA Boston Healthcare System is committed to training the next generation of healthcare professionals through excellence in clinical education, research, and interprofessional collaboration. In partnership with our academic affiliates, we provide residents, fellows, students, and trainees across all health professions with unparalleled learning opportunities within a complex, Veteran-centered care environment. Our mission is to cultivate clinical excellence, scientific inquiry, and a deep commitment to the unique needs of those who have served our nation—ensuring that every trainee leaves better equipped to deliver compassionate, high-quality care to Veterans and all patients throughout their careers.
Beyond training, our educational mission serves as a vital pipeline for the future of VA care: trainees who rotate through VA Boston gain firsthand experience with the mission and rewards of serving Veterans, making them more likely to pursue careers within VA as staff and faculty. Our commitment extends to ongoing faculty development, ensuring that current faculty grow as educators, mentors, and supervisors. By investing in both the next generation of clinicians and the continued growth of our existing workforce, we strengthen our ability to recruit and retain a highly skilled, mission-driven team, sustaining excellence in Veteran care for generations to come.
VA trainee satisfaction survey
This survey asks you to rate various aspects of your training experience. Information from the survey helps us identify areas of excellence and areas needing improvement. The survey is mobile device compatible and takes approximately five minutes to complete.
Take the survey now using this link.
Please note:
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Your responses will be kept confidential
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If you have trouble logging in, call 1-
or e-mail OAA Help Desk
If you forgot to print your certificate of completion:
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You must have already completed the survey to receive a certificate
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Login using the same credentials you used to take the survey
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If you have not already completed the survey or have forgotten your login credentials, you will not be able to print a completion certificate
Contacts
David Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd
Psychologist; Associate Chief of Staff for Education (ACOS-E)
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: david.topor@va.gov
Madeline Boduch, MPH
Health Systems Specialist, ACOS-E
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Madeline.Boduch@va.gov
Marianne Kane
Training Specialist
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Marianne.Kane@va.gov