The following Connected Care resources can be used for online second opinions, doctor-to-doctor consultations and home monitoring of certain conditions, offering you convenience and empowering you to take charge of your health care from the comfort of your home.

Connected Care

Connected Care brings VA digital technology to Veterans and health care professionals, extending access to care beyond the traditional office visit. Through virtual technology, VA is able to deliver care to you where and when you need it. Click here to learn more.

Clinical Telehealth

VA Clinical Telehealth Services connects Veterans with VA care teams and specialists, no matter the distance. This is done with real-time, interactive video visits, in-home and mobile health remote monitoring, and devices that gather and store health data. Click here to learn more.

My HealtheVet - MHV

My HealtheVet is VA’s online Personal Health Record for Veterans, active duty service members, their dependents and caregivers. The resources and tools offer you greater control and understanding over your care and wellness. Click here to learn more.

Mobile Applications - Apps

VA offers a variety of health-related mobile apps for Veterans to help them take control of their health care from the palm of their hands. VA Mobile Health aims to improve the health of Veterans by providing technologies that expand clinical care beyond the traditional office visit. Our apps are developed for both Veterans and VA care teams, offering safe and secure mobile access to patient data, providing more opportunities for you to be an active participant in your health care. Click here to learn more.

VA Health Information Exchange Exchange - VHIE

Through VHIE, community providers who are a part of your care team can safely and securely receive your VA health information electronically. VA only shares your health information with participating community providers via VHIE when they are treating you. Click here to learn more.

VA Video Connect - VVC

VA Video Connect allows Veterans and their caregivers to quickly and easily meet with VA health care providers through live video on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection. Click here to learn more.

Veteran Crisis Hotline

The Veterans Crisis Line is a free, confidential resource that’s available to anyone, even if you’re not registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care. The caring, qualified responders at the Veterans Crisis Line are specially trained and experienced in helping Veterans of all ages and circumstances. Call 800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255), text 838255 or chat online.

Veteran Health Library - VHL

Developed under the guidance of National Center of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention's Veterans Health Education and Information Program, the VHL offers Veterans, family members and caregivers 24/7 access to comprehensive, consistent, Veteran-focused health information, no matter where the Veteran receives care. Click here to learn more.

VEText

To increase access to health care for all Veterans, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has developed VEText, an interactive mobile solution to remind Veterans of upcoming appointments via text messaging. Our goal is to offer Veterans a quick and easy way to confirm and/or cancel appointments. Click here to learn more.

Additional questions?

Call the VA Boston Patient Call Center at 800-865-3384 and ask to speak to someone about Connected Care or one of the resources listed above.