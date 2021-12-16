Nursing trainee programs
We provide a wide range of nursing trainee programs, including undergraduate, graduate, residency and nurse practitioner programs.
Nursing Affiliations Program
The VA Boston Healthcare System (HCS) is committed to providing the highest quality health care to Veterans, expanding the boundaries of medicine through research, and training the next generation of health care professionals. The VA Boston HCS Nursing Affiliations Program is responsible for overseeing and implementing the training of nursing students and RN residents at VA Boston HCS, as well as managing the affiliation agreements between the VA Boston HCS and educational institutions of nursing. The VA Boston Healthcare System is a proud practice partner of the Northeast Region VA Nursing Alliance (NERVANA).
New Undergraduate Students/Trainees ‐ the school clinical coordinator/staff will provide initial confirmation of the clinical/preceptorship assignment, as well as credentialing instructions (including documents to be filled out) to the new student/trainees. All credentialing documents (including instructions for the TMS online training) are found on the Massachusetts Centralized Clinical Placement (Mass CCP) System website ‐ www.mass.edu/mcncps/orientation/welcome.asp
New Graduate Students (including masters and doctoral) ‐ upon notification by the school clinical coordinator/staff that a match has been chosen, the credentialing process will be coordinated by VA Boston Nursing Affiliations staff directly with the graduate students/trainees. All credentialing documents (including instructions for the TMS online training) are found on the Massachusetts Centralized Clinical Placement (Mass CCP) System website ‐ www.mass.edu/mcncps/orientation/welcome.asp
Returning Students/Trainees ‐ Following the instructions from the school clinical coordinator, the credentialing process will be coordinated by VA Boston Nursing Affiliations staff directly. All credentialing documents (including instructions for the TMS online training) are found on the Massachusetts Centralized Clinical Placement (Mass CCP) System website ‐ www.mass.edu/mcncps/orientation/welcome.asp
All placements will be coordinated and managed by VA Boston Nursing Affiliations Staff. DO NOT seek your own placement by contacting staff directly.
The Nursing Affiliations Program also oversees other nursing initiatives, such as the Northeast Region VA Nursing Alliance (NERVANA), Colloquia Series: Care of the American Veteran, the Education Series: Growing as a Mentor, as well as the Post‐Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Trainee program, the Transition‐To‐Practice RN Residency program, and the Designated Educational Units at the Brockton and West Roxbury campuses.
Contact:
Judith Wendt MSN, RN
Associate Chief of Nursing Service/Academic Affiliations
VA Boston health care
Phone: 774-826-1323
Email: Judith.Wendt@va.gov
Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PBNR) Program
Boston Healthcare System’s (VA BHS’) Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PBNR) Program homepage. The VA BHS’ PBNR program has been developed to improve the quality of patient care by providing additional training and support to new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates. This is a very competitive 12-month training program which incorporates a clinical, didactic, and evidence-based practice curriculum. Immediate supervisor is the Program Director and clinical supervision is by qualified preceptors; a mentor is also assigned by the program director. This training program is funded by the Veteran Health Administration's Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). Upon completion, graduates are encouraged to apply for VA positions. The federally funded Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Trainee Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.
Must be U.S. Citizen.
Graduated from a CCNE or NLNAC accredited program with a BSN or Direct Entry-MSN, between August 2020 and June 2021.
Proficient in written and spoken English.
Background & Security Investigation are required.
Pass pre-trainee physical examination.
Random Drug Testing is required.
Obtain current, unrestricted RN license by August 1, 2020.
RESUME: no more than 2 pages.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: 400 words “Why I Wish to be Selected for the VA Boston Healthcare System RN Residency Program”.
THREE LETTERS OF RECOMMENDATIONS: TWO from school faculty (one must be a clinical faculty) and ONE from Nurse Manager/Assistant Nurse Manager of Unit of Senior Capstone Experience (or if you are employed as NA or PCA– your current immediate Nurse supervisor). Place sealed envelope or e-mailed directly from School Faculty/Nurse Manager to Nurse Recruiter at: BostonVAnurse@va.gov.
TRANSCRIPTS: Official from school, sealed envelope.
DD -214: submit if applicant is a Veteran.
Applications are accepted until April 1, 2021.
Application review and interview process will be scheduled in April 2021.
The residency program start date is August 2021.
Complete application materials (as specified above) must be postmarked or e-mailed by close of business (COB) on April 1, 2021.
Submit application materials to:
Nurse Recruiter, VA BHS
940 Belmont Street (118)
Brockton, MA 02301
Fax: 774-826-1115
E-mail: BostonVAnurse@va.gov
Federal full-time trainee
10 paid holidays
Annual and sick leave is accrued at a rate of 8/4 hours per pay period
RN Transition to Practice (TTP) Employee Residency Program
The RN Transition to Practice (RNTTP) Residency Program was developed to increase the retention of newly li- censed RN nurses, to assist with transition of the newly graduate nurse from academia to practice and to improve the quality of patient care by providing additional training and support to the new nursing graduate. Nurse residency programs are now considered a benchmark of nursing practice. The Registered Nurse Transition to Practice Employee Residency Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.
Research has shown that new RN graduates who complete a RN residency program benefit by: increased competence and organizational skills, use of evidence-based practice, improved communications, decreased turnover, leadership and positive “socialization” with other professionals.
Funded by the VA Boston Healthcare System (VA BHS)
Salary per Nurse Professional Standards Board (NPSB) Appointment
Weekend/off-shift/holiday differential earned. Over-time allowed as per VA BHS policy
Nurse Manager of the hiring unit is immediate supervisor
Clinical preceptor for the first 3 months (co-assignment)
Schedule managed by Unit Nurse Manager with coordination of program’s key elements with RN Residency Program Director to ensure compliance with all program requirements
Specific Off-unit experiential observations scheduled throughout the 12-month program
Accrue annual and sick leave, and benefits
Incremental increase in FTE over 12 months
Evaluations by clinical preceptor (1 & 3 months) and Nurse Manager (6 & 12 months)
EBP project identified and developed during a structured 12-month curriculum. Quality improvement project identified & developed during a structured 12-month curriculum (ADN only)
Accredited by CCNE and meets Office of Nursing Service (ONS) directive requirements
If interested in applying for available Staff Nurse Position, please send inquiries to email or address below:
Nurse Recruiter, VA BHS
940 Belmont Street (118) Brockton, MA 02301
Fax: 774-826-1115
E-mail: BostonVAnurse@va.gov
Nurse Practitioner
Adult geriatric NP program
- Deadline, May 1, 2021
- Residency start date, September 2021
- Submit Applications to:
Nurse Recruiter
VA Boston Healthcare System
940 Belmont Street (118)
Brockton, MA 02301
FAX: 774-826-1115
Email: BostonVANurse@va.gov
Contacts:
Chizoba Nwosu PhD (c), MSN, FNP-BC
NP Residency Director
VA Boston health care
Email: Chizoba.Nwosu@va.gov
Karen Tepper MS, ANP-BC, HHCNS-BC
NP Program Director
VA Boston health care
Email: Karen.Tepper@va.gov
Psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner
The Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (PMH-NPRP) is partnered with Boston College Connell School of Nursing. The VA Boston Healthcare System (BHS) and Connell School of Nursing support evidence-based nursing education, research, and practice. Together, we foster a supportive learning environment for academic, professional, and personal success.
The PMH-NPRP is a designed to provide clinical and academic experiences for new graduate Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) transitioning into the professional role of PMHNP. The program prepares nurse practitioners for professional leadership, education, and research in practice.
Competitive stipend
A comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation, sick leave, holidays and health benefits
This is a 12-month residency
Clinical rotations are supplemented with didactic sessions, Grand Rounds, Journal Club and other learning experiences
The program includes integrated didactic sessions weekly with the Harvard South Shore Residency Training Program
Clinical Rotations: Inpatient Psychiatry, Outpatient Psychiatry, Addiction Psychiatry, Psychiatric Emergency, Neurology, and Geropsychiatry
Residents are assigned a mentor to act as a resource and provide support as they transition to autonomous and competent mental health nurse practitioners
Upon successful completion of the residency, a certificate of completion is awarded
Candidates who successfully complete the residency training program will be given the opportunity to apply to available vacancies at the VA BHS
U.S Citizens
Graduate of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredited psychiatric nurse practitioner programs
Recent graduate within the past 12 months
Hold a Master’s degree or Doctorate and be licensed, nationally board certified through the ANCC and credential as a nurse practitioner with a specialty in Psychiatric-Mental Health
Proficient in written and spoken English
Background & Security Investigation required
Pass pre-trainee physical examination
Random Drug Testing required
Curriculum vitae
Official graduate school transcripts in a sealed envelop.
Personal Statement: What personal, professional, educational and clinical experiences have led you to choose nursing as a profession, and the role of a mental health nurse practitioner as a specialty practice? What are your aspirations for a Residency program? Please comment upon your vision and planning for your short and long-term career development. Maximum: two (2) pages
Three (3) letters of recommendation: (one must be from faculty member or graduate program); in sealed envelopes or emailed directly from the individual writing the letter
- Deadline, March 04, 2022
- Start date, July 2022
- Submit completed application requirements to:
Nurse Recruiter
VA Boston Healthcare System
940 Belmont Street (118)
Brockton, MA 02301
FAX: 774-826-1115
BostonVANurse@va.gov
CC: sherley.belizaire@va.gov