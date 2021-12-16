Nursing trainee programs

All placements will be coordinated and managed by VA Boston Nursing Affiliations Staff. DO NOT seek your own placement by contacting staff directly.

The Nursing Affiliations Program also oversees other nursing initiatives, such as the Northeast Region VA Nursing Alliance (NERVANA), Colloquia Series: Care of the American Veteran, the Education Series: Growing as a Mentor, as well as the Post‐Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Trainee program, the Transition‐To‐Practice RN Residency program, and the Designated Educational Units at the Brockton and West Roxbury campuses.