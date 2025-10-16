Optometry residency program

Ocular Disease Residency at VA Boston – Brockton, Jamaica Plain, and West Roxbury

The mission of the Residency in Ocular Disease with emphasis in Primary Eye Care and Ocular Disease at the VA Boston Healthcare System is to foster the residents’ development of advanced diagnostic and patient management skills in the care of patients with visual problems, ocular disease, and ocular manifestations of systemic disease in a multidisciplinary hospital-based setting. This is accomplished by mentored clinical training and facilitation of resident involvement in an interdisciplinary approach to patient care and is supported by a strong didactic curriculum.

This program is sponsored by the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) and affiliated with the New England College of Optometry (NECO), with accreditation by the Accreditation Council on Optometric Education (contact accredit@theacoe.org or 1- ).