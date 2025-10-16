Optometry residency program
The VA Boston Optometry Residency Program was started in 1979, which makes it one of the oldest Optometry residency programs in existence. The program has expanded over the years and now consists of residents spread out over three different campuses and a community outpatient clinic in and around the greater Boston area. We are affiliated with The New England College of Optometry and have a large network of past residents practicing all over the country and around the world.
Ocular Disease Residency at VA Boston – Brockton, Jamaica Plain, and West Roxbury
The mission of the Residency in Ocular Disease with emphasis in Primary Eye Care and Ocular Disease at the VA Boston Healthcare System is to foster the residents’ development of advanced diagnostic and patient management skills in the care of patients with visual problems, ocular disease, and ocular manifestations of systemic disease in a multidisciplinary hospital-based setting. This is accomplished by mentored clinical training and facilitation of resident involvement in an interdisciplinary approach to patient care and is supported by a strong didactic curriculum.
This program is sponsored by the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) and affiliated with the New England College of Optometry (NECO), with accreditation by the Accreditation Council on Optometric Education (contact accredit@theacoe.org or 1-
Goals
- The resident will develop advanced competency in the evaluation and management of patients presenting for primary eye care and management of ocular disease.
- The resident will have the opportunity to work with other medical professionals and foster their growth as members of a care team.
- The resident will gain experience in mentorship and/or teaching to supplement their clinical training and help them determine whether they wish to pursue a career in clinical teaching.
- The resident will attend didactic activities during the residency program that will support the development of advanced competencies in ocular disease and patient management.
- The resident will gain experience in contributing to the body of knowledge of the profession through participation in scholarly activities in hopes to foster life-long self-study.
Resident activities
- Clinic: Residents will provide primary and secondary eyecare to both outpatients and inpatients as well as after-hours on-call coverage.
- Advanced Skills: Residents are trained in a variety of advanced clinical skills and ocular imaging modalities. In addition, residents will also be trained to incorporate laboratory tests and other diagnostic imaging modalities into patient care.
- Rotations: Residents will rotate through VA Boston Specialty Rotations, including Retina, Glaucoma, Cornea, Oculoplastics, Uveitis and Specialty/Medical Contact Lenses.
- Collaborations and Clinical Teaching: Residents will have the opportunity to collaborate with various medical and surgical subspecialties including neurology, neurosurgery, vascular, geriatrics, and dermatology.
- Didactic and Scholarly Activities: The core of the resident experience at VA Boston Healthcare System is our Optometry Grand Rounds conducted on Friday afternoons. Content includes lectures from ODs, MDs and other health professionals, thrice yearly literature reviews, informal case reports and CE lectures. Additional scholarly activities required by the resident include:
- Submitting an abstract to the Resident’s Program at the American Academy of Optometry’s Meeting, with poster/paper presentation contingent upon acceptance
- Resident Informal Case Reports
- Two Resident One-Hour CE Presentations
- Participation in Thrice Annual Literature Review
- Writing a Publishable-Quality Manuscript
How to apply
- United States citizenship is required to qualify for VHA appointment in a paid VA optometry resident position funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations.
Reference: VA Handbook 5005/57, Part II, Chapter 3, Paragraph 3.g.(1) & (5)(c), dated June 14, 2012.
- Applicants must have earned an OD degree from a school or college of optometry with an ACOE accreditation status prior to the onset of the program year.
- Applicants ideally have passed parts I, II, and III of the National Board of Examiners in Optometry prior to the July 1st start date. Any National Board of Examiners in Optometry exam that has not been passed prior to July 1st must be taken and passed prior to completion.
- All candidates must apply through the National Matching Services application at www.natmatch.com/ormatch. The deadline for submission will be January 30, 2026.
- Applications must include the following: Cover letter, Curriculum vitae, NBEO scores (when available), Official optometry school transcript, three letters of recommendation.
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis by the co-supervisors. Interviews will be arranged for qualified candidates either face to face or remotely at the discretion of the program supervisors. The participating institutions and VA comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Public Law 104-91, and the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, and all related regulations, and assures that they do not, and will not, discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, sex, disability, or age under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.
Contact:
Kevin Toolin OD, FAAO
Staff optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Kevin.Toolin@va.gov
Ocular Disease Residency at VA Boston – Lowell VA Clinic
To cultivate the growth of the optometric resident through patient care of our Veteran population with advanced ocular and systemic disease in an outpatient setting. Through one-on-one mentorship, the resident will develop the skills of evidence-based ocular disease treatment and management and demonstrate the role of optometry working alongside other medical providers, while engaging in didactic activities to start a career of exceptional patient care and lifelong learning.
This program is sponsored by the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) and affiliated with the New England College of Optometry (NECO), with accreditation by the Accreditation Council on Optometric Education (contact accredit@theacoe.org or 1-
Goals
- The resident will develop advanced competency managing patients with ocular disease.
- The resident will collaborate and communicate with other health care disciplines and demonstrate the role of optometry in patient care.
- The resident will perform evidence based, independent care in ocular disease.
- The resident will complete didactic requirements throughout the residency year to develop advanced competencies in ocular disease.
- The resident will participate in scholarly activities to enhance the optometric profession in ocular disease and cultivate life-long learning skills.
Didactic highlights
- Submit to American Academy of Optometry Residents Day.
- Participate in weekly optometry grand rounds, which include literature reviews, informal case reports and delivering two 1-hour CE lectures.
- Attend the New England College of Optometry residency conferences and present at the final spring session.
- Write and edit a manuscript case report of publishable quality .
- On-site requirements include presenting two lectures for the primary care division and staff as well as the opportunity to rotate through other clinical services.
- Rotate through ophthalmology in a local MD/OD practice .
Application requirements
- United States citizenship is required to qualify for VHA appointment in a paid VA optometry resident position funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations.
Reference: VA Handbook 5005/57, Part II, Chapter 3, Paragraph 3.g.(1) & (5)(c), dated June 14, 2012.
- Applicants must have earned a Doctor of Optometry degree from a school or college of optometry with an ACOE accreditation status prior to the onset of the program year.
- Applicants must have taken and passed parts I, II, and III of the National Board of Examiners in Optometry ideally prior to the residency start date, but absolutely prior to the completion of the residency program.
- All residency candidates must apply through the National Matching Services application at www.natmatch.com/ormatch. The deadline for submission will be January 30th.
- Applications must include the following:
- Letter of Intent/Personal Statement
- Curriculum vitae
- NBEO scores (when available)
- Official optometry school transcript
- Three letters of recommendation
- Interviews will be arranged for qualified candidates either face to face or remotely at the discretion of the program coordinator.
- Individuals accepted into a residency program should obtain a license to practice optometry as early as possible in the residency year. Licensure in a state, territory or commonwealth of the United States must be obtained by the end of the residency year in order to obtain a completion certificate.
Selection process
- The residency program coordinator and faculty review the applications received and determine which candidates will be invited to an interview. Onsite interviews are preferred, but virtual interviews may be granted at the discretion of the program coordinator.
- After completion of the interviews, the residency coordinator ranks the applicants based on their application and interview performance. Emphasis is placed on clinical and academic credentials, letters of recommendation, interpersonal skills and interest in the program. Rankings are submitted to ORMatch by the deadline. All ORMatch rules and processes are followed throughout the application process, match and post-match periods.
The participating institutions and VA comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Public Law 104-91, and the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, and all related regulations, and assures that they do not, and will not, discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, sex, disability, or age under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.
Contact
Emily Carell OD, FAAO
Staff optometrist, program coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Emily.Carell@va.gov
Residency in Vision Rehabilitation with Emphasis in Low Vision and Brain Injury Rehabilitation
The mission of the Optometric Residency in Vision Rehabilitation at the VA Boston Healthcare System is to provide comprehensive training in the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate low vision and brain injury vision rehabilitation services in a multidisciplinary hospital-based environment. The Residency will provide advanced clinical training and opportunities for clinical teaching, educational activities, and didactic learning to cultivate understanding and proficiency in providing full-scope tertiary eye care. The residency program offers a comprehensive program that includes low vision rehabilitation, brain injury rehabilitation, vision therapy, and primary eye care.
Goals
- The resident will gain extensive clinical experience in advanced low vision care to adults in an outpatient hospital setting, as part of an interdisciplinary team.
- The resident will screen, diagnose and treat visual abnormalities from acquired brain injury.
- The resident will acquire advanced competency in primary eye care in a hospital-based outpatient setting.
- The resident will be trained in specialty clinics (i.e. Retina, Cornea, Glaucoma, Uveitis, Oculoplastics) in order to gain knowledge of advanced diagnoses and treatment options, as well as a firm understanding of how ocular pathologies and anomalies relate to visual function.
- The resident will rotate through external low vision clinics in order to gain additional experience in providing low vision care to patients in other settings such as private practice.
- The resident will participate in a wide range of didactic experiences, to foster critical thinking and set a strong foundation for lifelong learning.
- The resident will participate in scholarly activities that encourage scholastic contributions.
- The resident will participate in clinical precepting of optometric interns in the low vision clinic.
Didactic experiences
- The resident will attend weekly VA Boston optometry grand rounds and other didactic activities including New England College of Optometry residency conferences.
- The resident will periodically present case reports during optometry grand rounds.
- The resident will develop habits of lifelong learning and critical thinking through review of ophthalmic literature, which the resident shall present at optometry grand rounds.
Scholarly activities
- The resident will participate in formal low vision instruction to optometry students at the New England College of Optometry in a laboratory/classroom setting.
- The resident will submit an abstract to the Resident’s Day Program at the American Academy of Optometry. (Other regional or national meeting could be considered based on needs.)
- The resident will complete a publishable quality manuscript - research paper, literature review, or clinical case report.
Application requirements
- United States citizenship is required to qualify for VHA appointment in a paid VA optometry resident position funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations.
Reference: VA Handbook 5005/57, Part II, Chapter 3, Paragraph 3.g.(1) & (5)(c), dated June 14, 2012.
- Applicants must have earned an OD degree from an ACOE accredited school or college of optometry by the time of entry into residency.
- All resident candidates must apply through the National Matching Services application at www.natmatch.com/ormatch. The deadline for submission will be January 30, 2026.
- Applications must include the following:
- Cover letter
- Curriculum vitae
- NBEO scores (when available)
- Official optometry school transcript
- 3 letters of recommendation
- Interviews will be arranged for qualified candidates either face to face or remotely at the discretion of the program coordinator.
Contact
Jennifer Gustafson OD, FAAO
Optometrist, director of advanced low vision & blind rehabilitation, Advanced Low Vision Clinic residency coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Jennifer.Gustafson@va.gov
Fax:
Address:
VA Boston Healthcare System
Advanced Low Vision Clinic, 8B-52
150 South Huntington Avenue
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130