Psychiatry Residency Training Program - VA Boston & Harvard South Shore

Please note: As a VA program, we must adhere to official federal hiring practice guidelines which require an employee to be a U.S. citizen. We regret that we are unable to hire non-citizens and therefore encourage non-citizens to not apply.

Program director’s welcome

Welcome to the official page for VA Boston-Harvard South Shore, one of five ACGME-accredited four-year psychiatry residencies affiliated with Harvard Medical School. Our program combines the financial sponsorship and training at VA Boston Healthcare System with opportunities to rotate at Harvard-affiliated sites to prepare residents for careers in the VA and beyond. I am Sarah Yasmin, MD the Program Director for the Harvard South Shore Psychiatry Training Program, and the Chief of Psychiatry at VA Boston HCS. I received my medical training at The Aga Khan University Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan, and completed my residency in psychiatry at the University of Massachusetts Medical School where I served as Chief Resident in Public Sector Psychiatry, and earned my Master’s in Public Health in Epidemiology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. I went on to a postdoctoral clinical research fellowship at Stanford, an advanced fellowship in psychiatry and psychology at the Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC) at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto (VAPAHCS), and then a National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) T-32 Fellowship at Stanford University Medical School.

I joined the faculty at VAPAHCS where I served in progressively increasing administrative roles including as the Director of the Mental Health Evaluation Clinic and Consult Service, the Director of Inpatient Mental Health, Acting Director of the Addiction Treatment Service and Acting Medical Director of the Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Programs, and was a Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Stanford Medical School. I have extensive teaching experience and was Site Director for the Geropsychiatry Fellowship and Acting Site Director for the Medical Students at Stanford.

As a minority woman of color, an immigrant, and an international medical graduate, I am a living example of what one can achieve with hopes, dreams, determination, and hard work. I am passionate about providing excellent, compassionate, and patient-centered health care, and in developing and training the future psychiatrists of tomorrow, psychiatrists that mirror the ever-changing face of the American population. At HSS, we are committed to training compassionate, professional, excellent clinicians. I look forward to meeting you and learning all about you.