Psychology training programs

Psychology Internship Training Program

The VA Boston Healthcare System Psychology Internship Training Program is a yearlong training program located among the campuses of the VA Boston Healthcare System. The internship is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association*. The internship is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and is one of 12 internship members of the Academy of Psychological Clinical Science (APCS).

The internship seeks candidates from APA-accredited and Canadian Psychological Association (CPA)-accredited programs in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology; or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS)-accredited programs in Clinical Science. Our training program provides a wide variety of opportunities to work with Veterans on three different VA campuses, as well as potentially children and adolescents in a non-VA externship setting (with Boston University’s Center for Anxiety & Related Disorders (CARD)).