Psychology training programs
Welcome to Psychology Training at VA Boston Healthcare System and our training partnership with our academic affiliates, Boston University School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School. We provide clinical psychology training across all levels: Practicum, Internship and Fellowship. Our programs are accredited through the American Psychological Association.
Psychology Internship Training Program
The VA Boston Healthcare System Psychology Internship Training Program is a yearlong training program located among the campuses of the VA Boston Healthcare System. The internship is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association*. The internship is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and is one of 12 internship members of the Academy of Psychological Clinical Science (APCS).
The internship seeks candidates from APA-accredited and Canadian Psychological Association (CPA)-accredited programs in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology; or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS)-accredited programs in Clinical Science. Our training program provides a wide variety of opportunities to work with Veterans on three different VA campuses, as well as potentially children and adolescents in a non-VA externship setting (with Boston University’s Center for Anxiety & Related Disorders (CARD)).
Interns will train in two rotations: a “Primary” (Match 8-month) rotation, as well as a “Secondary” (4-month) rotation, which is selected to assure a sufficient breadth of experience for our interns. Because each rotation has a distinct APPIC match (program) number, the results of the Match assure interns their assignment to a specific 8-month rotation. Assignments to the four-month rotation, selection of research mentors, and the opportunities for adjunctive training experiences (ATE) and supervisors, are guided by our interns' other interests and training needs, which are discussed in detail after the Match results (and 8-month rotation) are known. All interns have complementary training experiences, including: ATE, which may involve work in a different clinic or with a different population than those found within the intern’s two major clinical rotations; scholarly inquiry / research activities; and a weekly seminar series. Depending on their interests and qualifications, interns also may arrange to do a research externship, which would expand opportunities and available time for scholarly inquiry activities.
For 2021 – 2023, intern training takes place within the following 12 rotations, spread across three VA Boston medical center campuses. An additional unique training opportunity exists within an externship (non-Match) program offered through the Boston University – CARD):
- Addictions and Co-Occurring Disorders at Jamaica Plain
- Behavioral Medicine at Jamaica Plain
- Center for Returning Veterans at Jamaica Plain
- General Mental Health at Jamaica Plain and Brockton
- Geropsychology at Brockton and Jamaica Plain
- Neuropsychology at Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury
- Primary Care Behavioral Health at Jamaica Plain and Brockton
- PTSD Clinical Team at Jamaica Plain
- Rehabilitation Psychology at West Roxbury and Brockton
- Substance Use Disorder - Spectrum of Treatment at Brockton
- Trauma and Addictions Recovery at Brockton
- Women’s Trauma and Recovery Team at Jamaica Plain
- Boston University / Center for Anxiety Related Disorders (CARD) – clinical externship
- Minimum Number of AAPI Hours: 400 (combined Intervention and Assessment hours)
- Minimum Number of Years of Graduate Training Required: 3
- Application Due Date: Closed Nov. 1, 2021
- Candidates should identify up to two (2) rotations in their cover letter as potential Primary or “Match” rotations; in effect, this constitutes a request for their application to be reviewed by those two specific potential 8-month rotations.
As a training program, we have a strong commitment to providing high-quality training in culturally-informed clinical care, to attracting interns from diverse backgrounds, and to creating an inclusive and welcoming training culture. Our patient population is diverse and interns will have opportunities to work with Veterans with diverse identities, including Veterans of Color and LGBTQ+ Veterans. Applications are welcomed from candidates committed to culturally-responsive care. We also welcome applications from candidates from diverse backgrounds, including those traditionally underrepresented in psychology. If you would like to let us know more about your lived and/or professional experience related to diversity and culturally-informed care, we encourage you to include a brief sentence or two about this in your cover letter.
Contact
Risa Weisberg Ph.D.
Director of Training, VA Boston Psychology Internship Training Program
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4335
Email: risa.weisberg@va.gov
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
https://accreditation.apa.org/