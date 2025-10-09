VAB-HSS Program - Application FAQ, Salary and Benefits

Application Process

We welcome all allopathic and osteopathic medical graduates to apply. Applications are accepted via ERAS. Please note that the VA Boston-Harvard South Shore Psychiatry Residency Training Program is labeled in ERAS, FREIDA, and ACGME as Boston VA Healthcare System (Brockton-West Roxbury)/Harvard Medical School Program, ID: .

We participate in the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP). We are unable to offer positions outside of the match. We have no formal deadline for the submission of applications, but we do have a limited number of interview slots. We encourage applicants to submit completed application materials as close to the release date as possible.