VAB-HSS Program - Application FAQ, Salary and Benefits
Application Process
We welcome all allopathic and osteopathic medical graduates to apply. Applications are accepted via ERAS. Please note that the VA Boston-Harvard South Shore Psychiatry Residency Training Program is labeled in ERAS, FREIDA, and ACGME as Boston VA Healthcare System (Brockton-West Roxbury)/Harvard Medical School Program, ID:
We participate in the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP). We are unable to offer positions outside of the match. We have no formal deadline for the submission of applications, but we do have a limited number of interview slots. We encourage applicants to submit completed application materials as close to the release date as possible.
All program applicants must meet these criteria:
- Enrollment in an accredited allopathic or osteopathic medical school
- Passing Step 1 and Step 2 CK on the USMLE or COMLEX equivalent on the first attempt
- Demonstration of psychiatry as a primary career choice through scholarly and extracurricular activities
- Must be a US Citizen
Please submit all ERAS requirements, specifically
- Medical school and other relevant transcripts
- Dean’s letter (i.e., MSPE)
- 3 letters of reference at least two from clinicians, at least one from a psychiatrist. If you wish to submit 4 letters, 2 must be from a psychiatrist.
- Personal statement
- ERAS photo
- USMLE Step 1 report or COMLEX equivalent
- USMLE Step 2 CK report or COMLEX equivalent
Frequently Asked Questions
As a Veterans-Affairs program, can only consider applications from U.S. Citizens. We cannot accept legal permanent residents, sponsor VISAs.
Yes, but they must be U.S. Citizens at time of application.
Yes, we require a STEP 2 score to be reported to be considered.
No, we do not have any score cutoffs.
We require 3 letters of recommendation, with at least 1 being from a psychiatrist. We can accept 4 letters of recommendation if you would like to submit an additional letter, but 2 would need to be from a psychiatrist.
There is no internal moonlighting at the VA for residents, though starting in PGY3, residents are allowed to seek approval from leadership to moonlight externally. Residents will need to have demonstrated appropriate clinical competency and professionalism to be approved to moonlight and will be responsible for acquiring their own malpractice insurance.
Residents are allowed 6 weeks of paid parental leave, with potential for an additional week, as well as a further 6 weeks of unpaid parental leave – without needing to extend residency.
No, all interviews will be conducted virtually regardless of applicant geography.
Salary and Benefits (2025-2026)
Time and leave
- 11 Federal holidays
- 13 days of sick leave
- 20 days of annual leave
- Up to 5 days of administrative absence (requires approval)
- Up to 6 weeks of paid parental leave, with potential for 1 additional week of leave, and a further 6 weeks of unpaid parental leave without the need to extend training.
Benefits
- Federal Employee Health Benefits (self, self + one, self + family; employee responsible for 30% of the cost of insurance plan)
- Federal Employee Dental and Vision Program
- Access to a variety of discounts and resources through Harvard
Contact Information
Who can I contact for further questions?
Our wonderful program coordinators and chief residents!
The best email to use is HSS.Harvard@va.gov
Chief Resident: VHABHSHSSChiefResidents@va.gov
Contact
940 Belmont Street, Psychiatry 116A7
Brockton, MA 02301
Tel:
Fax: