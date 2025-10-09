VAB-HSS Program - Our Faculty
Our expert faculty provide a supportive environment for academic excellence that fosters both superior clinical care and discovery.
Faculty Spotlight
David N. Osser, M.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School at VA Boston Healthcare System
I teach psychopharmacology at Harvard South Shore. This is my 30th year doing this and it’s my passion. I am the general editor of the Psychopharmacology Algorithm Project at the Harvard South Shore Residency Training Program which has the website www.psychopharm.mobi. Fourteen algorithms have been published in peer reviewed journals in collaboration with many HSS residents and former residents, most recently this year (2025) an update on the post-traumatic stress disorder algorithm, an algorithm for generalized anxiety disorder in older adults, and an algorithm for psychopharmacology management of tobacco use disorder. I also teach courses on basic psychopharmacology (PGY-II), a course on algorithms in psychopharmacology (PGY-III), and a course on critical evaluation of important evidence that affects decisions recommended in the algorithms (PGY-IV). If any of this interests you, expect to find exciting mentoring opportunities with me. My mission is to advance evidence-derived practice nationally and internationally through algorithms and through my students who I hope will disseminate and make improvements on my teachings.
David Osser MD
Associate professor of psychiatry, Harvard Medical School at VA Boston Healthcare System
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: david.osser@va.gov
Psychiatry Faculty List
VA faculty
- Rashad Alikhan, MD
- Laura Bajor, DO
- Yesha Barker, MD (Medicine)
- Heather Bellis-Jones, MD
- John Bradley, MD
- Barbara Cannon, MD
- Anne Dantzler, MD
- Ornella Dubaz, MD (Neurology)
- Fe Erlita Festin, MD
- Katherine Goodwin, MD
- Ronald Gurrera, MD
- Emily Jones, MD (Medicine)
- Sharone Jose, MD
- Larkin Kao, MD
- Kelly Klein, PhD (Psychology)
- Mark Knobel, MD (Neurology)
- Justine Lazatin, DO
- James Levitt, MD
- Bradford Lewis, MD
- Andrew Linsenmeyer, MD
- Demin Ma, MD
- David McCarthy, MD (Neurology)
- Elizabeth Meller, MD
- Bruce Meltzer, MD
- Michael Miovic, MD
- Maureen Murphy-Ryan, MD
- Susan Nathan, MD
- Olga Osokina, MD
- David Osser, MD
- Edward Phillips, MD (PM&R)
- Deisy Ramirez, MD
- Alison Rembisz, MD
- Daphne Rulf, MD
- Mona Samaan, MD
- Ofra Sarid-Segal, MD
- Raluca Savu, MD
- Talya Shahal, MD
- Sean Stetson, MD
- Xiaowei Sun, MD
- Dil Tahera, MD
- John Tsay, MD (Medicine)
- Bernardino Vaccaro, MD
- Elena Verbitsky, MD
- Martina Voglmaier, PhD (Psychology)
- Sarah Yasmin, MD, MPH
Non-VA affiliated faculty
- Peter Adams, MD (Mass General Brigham)
- Jose Afonso, MD (University of Massachusetts)
- Terrance Dolan, MD (Mass General Brigham)
- David Frederick, MD (McLean)
- Steven Gelda, MD (Mass General Brigham)
- Shelly Greenfield, MD, MPH (McLean)
- David Hoffman, MD (University of Massachusetts)
- Angela Lacombe, DO (University of Massachusetts)
- Eduardo Rodriguez, MD (University of Massachusetts)
- Fernando Rodriguez Villa, MD (McLean)
- Mohsen Roudsari, MD (University of Massachusetts)
- Aman Saleh, MD (University of Massachusetts)
- Susan Springer, MD (University of Massachusetts)