VAB-HSS Program - Our Faculty

Faculty Spotlight

David N. Osser, M.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School at VA Boston Healthcare System

I teach psychopharmacology at Harvard South Shore. This is my 30th year doing this and it’s my passion. I am the general editor of the Psychopharmacology Algorithm Project at the Harvard South Shore Residency Training Program which has the website www.psychopharm.mobi. Fourteen algorithms have been published in peer reviewed journals in collaboration with many HSS residents and former residents, most recently this year (2025) an update on the post-traumatic stress disorder algorithm, an algorithm for generalized anxiety disorder in older adults, and an algorithm for psychopharmacology management of tobacco use disorder. I also teach courses on basic psychopharmacology (PGY-II), a course on algorithms in psychopharmacology (PGY-III), and a course on critical evaluation of important evidence that affects decisions recommended in the algorithms (PGY-IV). If any of this interests you, expect to find exciting mentoring opportunities with me. My mission is to advance evidence-derived practice nationally and internationally through algorithms and through my students who I hope will disseminate and make improvements on my teachings.