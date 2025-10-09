VAB-HSS Program - Our Residents

Graduate Spotlight

Dr. Edwin Raffi, MD, MPH; VAB-HSS Graduate 2016

Dr. Edwin Raffi is a board-certified psychiatrist at the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Center for Women’s Mental Health and the MGH HOPE clinic, and an Instructor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He is the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Column Health Clinics, a network of outpatient clinics that provide state of the art outpatient dual diagnosis care.

Dr. Raffi completed his psychiatry residency training at VAB-HSS in 2016. While at VABHSS he was a shared recipient of the Harvard Medical School Department of Psychiatry 2016 Harry C. and Maida Solomon Award for his work related to substance use disorder in veterans; a research effort guided by his residency mentor Dr. Grace Chang. Additionally, he spearheaded a one-year project to implement the MGH-Benson-Henry Institute’s Mind-Body Program into a VA residential program for Women with PTSD and substance use disorder.

After graduation from VAB-HSS he did a fellowship in perinatal and reproductive psychiatry at the MGH Center for Women’s Mental Health (CWMH). He has since continued his clinical and academic efforts at the MGH CWMH and the MGH HOPE clinic, an integrative care clinic for pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorders. In 2019 he became the CMO for Column Health Clinics, a leading and fast-growing network of mental health and SUDs treatment clinics with the mission of humane, modern, tech-forward and stigma-free treatment for all patients in need of care. Dr. Raffi has published works in topics related to treatment of mood and anxiety in women, menstrual cycle related mood and anxiety disorders, addiction psychiatry, comorbid trauma and mood disorders.

“VAB-HSS exists through the merger of two strong institutions, namely Harvard Medical School and the VA Boston Healthcare System. One cannot ask for a better confluence of forces when it comes to a training program in psychiatry” says doctor Raffi of his alma matter. “I loved having an organized and protected day every week dedicated to didactics taught by renowned experts throughout all four years of residency! I loved that our didactics covered a wide variety of information ranging from an in-depth training in different psychotherapy modalities to psychopharmacology, neurology, and leadership skills amongst other courses. I truly felt prepared as a psychiatrist at graduation. VABHSS was my first choice during the residency application cycle and it will always be home for me.”