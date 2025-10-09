VAB-HSS Program - Our Residents
The VA Boston-Harvard South Shore Psychiatry Residency Training Program prepares residents for highly rewarding careers in psychiatry. Our residents come from a variety of backgrounds, and each resident brings unique talents and strengths that together creates a vibrant and supportive educational environment.
Resident Spotlight
Caroline Ezekwesili, PGY1
Being in the Greater Boston area, which has many psychiatry programs, Harvard South Shore stands out because we complete most of our rotations at three VA Boston hospitals while also having access to Harvard-affiliated institutions for child and adolescent psychiatry rotations and electives. It’s incredibly meaningful to work with veterans and gain a deeper understanding of their unique experiences and challenges. VA Boston also has one of the largest neuromodulation services in the country, and every HSS resident rotates through this service, gaining hands-on experience with some of the most innovative treatments in psychiatry.
I appreciate that we have a full day of didactics each week, so no matter which rotation I’m on, I’m always learning and staying current. The environment here is supportive, and my co-residents make every day better. On top of that, it’s fun to live in the Boston area with so much to explore, from the city itself to nearby spots like Quincy and Dedham. Altogether, Harvard South Shore feels like an ideal place to grow as a psychiatrist.
PGY4
PGY3
PGY2
PGY1
Where do HSS graduates go?
2025
- Neil Mehta, MD, Psychiatrist, Clearwave Mental Health, NY
- Cristiana Nicoli De Mattos, MD, PhD, Staff Psychiatrist, Cambridge Health Alliance, MA
- Dora Geving, MD, Consult-Liaison Psychiatry Fellowship, Beth Israel Deaconess, MA
- Ibrahim Alsherif, DO, Independent Private Practice, NJ
- Tori Waters, MD, Inpatient and Neuromodulation Psychiatrist, Brockton VA Medical Center, MA
- Scott Lee, MD [fast track], Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, Stanford University, California
- Robert Daly, MD, MS [fast track], Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, University of Massachusetts
- Annabel Kuhn, MD [fast track], Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, Boston Children's Hospital, Massachusetts
- J. Gresham, MD, MA [fast track], Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, University of Chicago, Illinois
2024
- Justine Lazatin, DO, Inpatient Psychiatrist, Brockton VA Medical Center, MA
- Jacob Horton, MD, Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship, Yale School of Medicine, CT
- Faith Donaghey, MD, Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry Fellowship, Yale School of Medicine, CT
- Terrance Dolan, MD, MS [fast track], Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, Massachusetts General Hospital/McLean, MA
- Matthew Gerace, MD [fast track], Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, Massachusetts General Hospital/McLean, MA
2023
- Alesia Cloutier, DO, MS, Inpatient and Neuromodulation Psychiatrist, McLean Hospital, MA
- Troy Nold, MD, Innovation Officer, MedBio
- Ryan Robinson, MD, MaineHealth Franklin Hospital, attending psychiatrist, ME
- Carsen Sultzer, MD, Collaborative Care/Team-Based Outpatient Psychiatrist, Massachusetts General Hospital, MA
2022
- Stefania Buonocore, DO, MS, Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry Fellowship, Montefiore Albert Einstein Medical Center, NY
- Kevin Cates, MD, MPH, Community health Staff Psychiatrist, NYU Langone, NY
- Anderson Chen, MD, Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship, Mass General Brigham, MA
- Priya Gearin, MD [fast track], Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, Warren Alpert Brown School of Medicine, RI
- Aaron Greenstein, MD, Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship, Massachusetts General Brigham, MA
- Alexa Hall, MD, Outpatient Psychiatry Practice, Santa Monica, CA
- Avni Patel, DO, Outpatient Psychiatry Practice - Kaiser Permanente, Los Angeles, CA
- Bianca Patel, MD, Outpatient Psychiatry Practice, Southern CA
- Aishwarya Rajagopalan, DO, MHS [fast track], Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, Duke University Medical Center, NC
- Kemper Schumacher, MD [fast track], Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, Massachusetts General Hospital/McLean, MA
- Serena Chen, MD, Outpatient Psychiatrist at Talkiatry
- Frank Copeli, MD, Addiction and Geriatric Psychiatry, Baltimore, Maryland
- William Olcott, MD, MBA, General Adult Inpatient Psychiatry, McLean SouthEast, MA
- Sabina Grech, MD [fast track], Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, Warren Alpert School of Brown University, RI
- Shawn Jin, MD [fast track], Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, Massachusetts General Hospital/McLean, MA
2021
- Brendan Campbell, MD, Neuropsychiatry Fellowship, VA Boston Healthcare System, MA
- Jolyn Ferrell, MD, Pharm.D., Outpatient Psychiatry Practice, Atlanta, GA
- Haley Solomon, DO, Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship, University of California, San Diego, CA
2020
- Ermal Bojdani, MD, Public Psychiatry Fellowship, Columbia University, NY
- Heidi Geil, DO, Outpatient Psychiatry Group Practice, San Francisco Bay Area, CA
- Kevin Li, MD, Director of ECT, TMS and Ketamine, Kaiser Permanente Fremont, CA
- Duy Ly, MD, Psych Boston Psychiatrist, Boston, MA
- Michael Ruderman, MD, Psychiatry Research Fellowship, San Francisco VA/UCSF, California
- Jaimie Yung, MD, Transformative Health and Wellness Psychiatrist, Corvallis, Oregon
Graduate Spotlight
Dr. Edwin Raffi, MD, MPH; VAB-HSS Graduate 2016
Dr. Edwin Raffi is a board-certified psychiatrist at the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Center for Women’s Mental Health and the MGH HOPE clinic, and an Instructor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He is the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Column Health Clinics, a network of outpatient clinics that provide state of the art outpatient dual diagnosis care.
Dr. Raffi completed his psychiatry residency training at VAB-HSS in 2016. While at VABHSS he was a shared recipient of the Harvard Medical School Department of Psychiatry 2016 Harry C. and Maida Solomon Award for his work related to substance use disorder in veterans; a research effort guided by his residency mentor Dr. Grace Chang. Additionally, he spearheaded a one-year project to implement the MGH-Benson-Henry Institute’s Mind-Body Program into a VA residential program for Women with PTSD and substance use disorder.
After graduation from VAB-HSS he did a fellowship in perinatal and reproductive psychiatry at the MGH Center for Women’s Mental Health (CWMH). He has since continued his clinical and academic efforts at the MGH CWMH and the MGH HOPE clinic, an integrative care clinic for pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorders. In 2019 he became the CMO for Column Health Clinics, a leading and fast-growing network of mental health and SUDs treatment clinics with the mission of humane, modern, tech-forward and stigma-free treatment for all patients in need of care. Dr. Raffi has published works in topics related to treatment of mood and anxiety in women, menstrual cycle related mood and anxiety disorders, addiction psychiatry, comorbid trauma and mood disorders.
“VAB-HSS exists through the merger of two strong institutions, namely Harvard Medical School and the VA Boston Healthcare System. One cannot ask for a better confluence of forces when it comes to a training program in psychiatry” says doctor Raffi of his alma matter. “I loved having an organized and protected day every week dedicated to didactics taught by renowned experts throughout all four years of residency! I loved that our didactics covered a wide variety of information ranging from an in-depth training in different psychotherapy modalities to psychopharmacology, neurology, and leadership skills amongst other courses. I truly felt prepared as a psychiatrist at graduation. VABHSS was my first choice during the residency application cycle and it will always be home for me.”