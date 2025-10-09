VAB-HSS Program - Rotations and Curriculum

Additional Curricula

Didactics

All residents including those rotating with medicine, neurology, and offsite rotations are excused from clinical duties on Wednesdays for a half day or a full day (depending on PGY) to focus on didactic curriculum. Our residents benefit from the camaraderie fostered by sharing a protected in-person didactic day, and the didactic day helps to prepare residents for patient encounters in psychiatry, neurology, medicine, and on call.

Topics include psychiatric diagnosis and interviewing, psychopharmacology, ethics, neuropsychiatry, human development, supportive psychotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), cognitive processing therapy (CPT), motivational interviewing (MI), psychodynamic psychotherapy, consultation-liaison psychiatry, human sexuality, history of psychiatry, careers in psychiatry, leadership development, transition to practice, morbidity and mortality conference, and many more. We are particularly proud of our outstanding faculty, focus on evidence-based care, and education innovation. Highlights include: psychopharmacology with Dr. David Osser, the founder of the Psychopharmacology Algorithm Project.

Harvard Day

Harvard Day is an event held each autumn that allows Psychiatry residents from all five Harvard residency programs to come together for a day of scholarship. Each year, one of the Harvard residency programs hosts the day and chooses a theme for which they select a keynote speaker and develop various breakout seminars.

Harvard Mysell Day and VAB-HSS Research Day

Harvard Mysell Day and VAB-HSS Research Day are held each spring. Harvard Mysell Day allows all Harvard psychiatry residency programs to come together and share their research at a large poster session. A renowned psychiatrist who has dedicated a substantial portion of his/her career to research is asked to present as a keynote speaker. The keynote speaker presents their research and shares lunch with the residents for a career planning Q&A. VABHSS also holds the VAB-HSS Research Day in the spring, allowing VAB-HSS faculty and residents to share their research with each other and celebrate the accomplishments within our program.

Grand Rounds

Grand Rounds is a twice-monthly lunchtime series where VAB-HSS residents have the opportunity to meet nationally renowned experts in Psychiatry. Grand Rounds is built into the Wednesday Academic Day with lunch provided by VAB-HSS. As a VA flagship facility, the VA Boston Healthcare system makes its Grand Rounds available virtually, with CME, to all VA facilities across the country. Additionally, PGY4 residents have the opportunity to present in grand rounds, teaching to a national audience of psychiatrists.