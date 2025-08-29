New Employee Information

Day 1: Human Resources (HR) in-processing, welcome and orientation

New Employee Orientation (NEO) will be held at the Brockton Campus-Trailer 74, Room 1) from 7 a.m.–3:30p.m. HR in-processes will start promptly at 7 a.m. Some employees, including remote and VISN staff, may be instructed to log in to NEO remotely via Microsoft Teams.

Human Resources will lead in-processing starting at 7 a.m. when we will finalize onboarding paperwork and initialize your VA access. New employees will need to bring two forms of approved ID as instructed by their HR specialist. Staff may be required to sign and submit forms online, so please bring mobile devices. Tablets and/or laptops. Please note : there is no WiFi access in the trailers, so you will need to provide your own hotspot to access the internet.

Once HR in-processing has concluded, Orientation will begin. We will listen to presentations from many of our departments outlining VA policies, procedures, and practices. Day one of orientation will conclude at 3:30 p.m. and staff will be released for the day.

Days 2 and 3: VA Boston Healthcare System orientation

Day Two of NEO will continue at the Brockton campus in Education and Learning Resources – Trailer 74, Room 1 from 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. New employees should report between 7:25–7:30 a.m. We will hear additional presentations from more of our departments and leaders throughout the day.

Day Three of orientation will continue at the Brockton campus in Education and Learning Resources – Trailer 74, Room 1 from 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. New employees will be provided instructions to report to their departments the following day and will be released. Some employees, such as nursing staff (outlined below), will have additional orientation and will be provided with instructions on where and when to report from the New Employee Orientation Coordinator or their supervisor.

Notes

There may be specific circumstances where a new hire or transfer may only need to attend HR in-processing or only certain parts of orientation. Refer to the emailed instructions on which portion(s) you need to attend or ask the New Employee Orientation Coordinator for further guidance.

The dress code for NEO is business casual except for clinical staff, as they may wear scrubs.

Business Casual is dressing in a manner that represents a professional work environment that positively promotes the VA’s image. This type of dress includes: slacks/pants; polo shirts, collared shirts, blouses, sweaters, turtlenecks, business casual dresses or skirts; sheer or opaque stockings with dresses, skirts, slacks, or color coordinated socks with slacks/pants, casual shoes.

If wearing scrubs, these must be clean and presentable.

Presently, jeans are acceptable if they are neat, clean, presentable with no holes, and not well worn. Tennis or athletic shoes are also acceptable but must be clean, presentable and not well worn. Flipflops and hats are not allowed

Attendees are free to bring coffee and snacks, as well as lunch, to NEO (a refrigerator and a microwave are available to NEO attendees); utensils are not provided. There is a cafeteria on campus in Building 3. There are also a number of food establishments near the campus.

Additional orientation for nursing staff

Most nursing staff will attend Nursing Service Orientation (NSO). NSO is held on a monthly basis and will take place at the Brockton campus in Education and Learning Resources, Trailer 74, Room 1, from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Please see Clinical Resource Nurse SharePoint for more information: NSO SharePoint (this can only be accessed from the VA network) for additional information once you gain full access. If you have questions about this portion of nurse orientation, please contact the Clinical Resource Nurses via email: VHABHSClinicalResourceNurses@va.gov.

For any questions related to New Employee Orientation, please contact Amanda.Agostino@va.gov.