Boston Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as stress management, depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We offer flexible scheduling and evening hours by request. We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Boston Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First time visitor to the Boston Vet Center? Give us a call and let's discuss any questions you might have. Call 857-203-6461 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment with in 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
First-time visitor or walk-ins:
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 857-203-6461 to discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
The Boston Vet Center is located in a small office building at 5-11 Drydock Ave., between South Boston and the Seaport. We're in Suite 2070, on the second floor. Take the stairs or the elevator up to the second floor. Go through the double doors next to the elevator and follow the hallway around to the right.
Parking:
Free two-hour parking is available in the lot in front of our building. Use the visitor parking spaces marked by white signs. Accessible parking is available. If all visitor spots are full, you can park in the garage across the street at 12 Drydock Ave and get your parking validated after your appointment.
The Boston Vet Center is accessible by public transit. To arrive via the T, from South Station, take the Silver Line (SL2) to the Drydock @ Design Center Place stop. You can also reach us via several bus lines.
Get more information or find a schedule at MBTA Services.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Boston Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
From Troy to Baghdad Book Club
Combat Veterans are reading Homer’s The Odyssey together and talking about war and homecoming.
Call 857-203-6461 to learn more about joining the next group
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors specialize in The Gottman Method for couples therapy. Veterans often like this approach because it provides specific tools and a systematic strategy for improving relationships. You may find that addressing any personal concerns through individual therapy helps you get the most out of your couples therapy sessions.
We also offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join your individual therapy sessions, once or twice. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We also offer bereavement counseling to any Gold Star family members. If you're a Gold Star family member, we are here for you, no matter how distant or recent your loss.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We are proud to serve all who have served. As a leader in care for LGBTQ Veterans, we can help you connect with specialty medical services, community, and peer support resources, as important additions to your mental health care.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We also specialize in working with the unique needs of first responders, female Veterans, and Veterans of color.
We commonly address the following concerns:
- Anxiety or stress reactions, like PTSD
- Depression or lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties, including sleep problems caused by shift work
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors
- Overuse of alcohol or drugs
- Difficulties adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
Here are some of the evidence-based treatments we offer:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD
- Prolonged Exposure for PTSD
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Motivational Interviewing and Relapse Prevention
- Adaptive Disclosure for Moral Injury
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you're feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep, motivation, or mood, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step. Learn more about PTSD and your treatment options.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA healthcare benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA Education Benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
- Finding a Veteran mentor with the ETS Sponsorship Program
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We understand the unique experiences and needs of women Veterans. We'll match you with a counselor that fits with your preferences and we can help you connect with VA Boston Women's Healthcare.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand in hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking, drug use, or gambling might be related to other stressors in your life and we can teach you how to take control over your substance use. We can also connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our New England community, if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching for resources can be challenging. Let the us help you navigate through and connect with:
- How to activate VA medical benefits and enroll in care
- Where to file disability claims and other forms
- How to make the most of your VA education benefits
- How to use your VA home loan
- How to access VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to the local Veteran Service Officer in your town. Call us at 857-203-6461 to find out more.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We are committed to functioning as a focal point where Veterans and community partners can connect and engage. We actively partner with:
- The Boston Veterans Collaborative
- The Mission Continues Service Platoon - Boston & Lowell
- Veterans Upward Bound
- Massachusetts Military Heroes
- First responder departments within the greater Boston area
Call 857-203-6461 if you or your organization is interested learning more about ways to partner with us.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Busy schedule? Don't have time for Boston traffic? We get it! We have easy-to-use telehealth platforms that allow us to provide you with our same high-quality services virtually. All you need is a smartphone or similar device, an internet connection, and a private location.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.