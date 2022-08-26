James J. Peters VA Medical Center Nursing Job Fair

Jumpstart your Nursing career! Come check out our opportunities for professional growth.

Open to RNs, LPNs, and nursing Assistants. Just bring your resume and the contact information of at least two (2) supervisor references, either current or within the past 5 years. Note: If your work experience is still developing, your references can be someone who directly observed your work performance and conduct (charge nurse, educator, or instructor for example).

Questions? Contact Michaelle Williams, RN 718-584-9000 x 1761 or Ana Cora, HR 347-443-0797