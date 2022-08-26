 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

James J. Peters VA Medical Center Nursing Job Fair

Nursing Job Fair

Jumpstart your Nursing career! Come check out our opportunities for professional growth.

When:

Thu. Sep 22, 2022, 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm UTC

Where:

James J. Peters Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Open to RNs, LPNs, and nursing Assistants.  Just bring your resume and the contact information of at least two (2) supervisor references, either current or within the past 5 years.  Note:  If your work experience is still developing, your references can be someone who directly observed your work performance and conduct (charge nurse, educator, or instructor for example).

Questions?  Contact  Michaelle Williams, RN  718-584-9000 x 1761 or Ana Cora, HR 347-443-0797

See more events

Last updated: