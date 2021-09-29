James J. Peters VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
-
By Car
From the North: Take Major Deegan Expressway, Interstate 87 South and exit at 230th Street; then turn left at light to Bailey Avenue. Make right on Bailey to the first light (Kingsbridge Road). Make a left on Kingsbridge Road, go up the hill to Webb Avenue and make a right. See the hospital entrance on the right.
From the South: Take Major Deegan Expressway, I-87, North and exit at 230th Street then turn right at light to Bailey Avenue. Make right on Bailey Avenue to the first light (Kingsbridge Road). Make a left on Kingsbridge Road, go up the hill to Webb Avenue and make a right. See the hospital entrance on the right.
-
By Subway
The 4 Train * stops at the Kingsbridge Station (at Jerome Ave); 5 blocks east from the medical center.
The 1 Train * stops at the Marble Hill Station (Broadway & 225th Street); 5 blocks west from the medical center.
The B Train * and the D Train * stop at the Kingsbridge Station (at Grand Concourse); 6 blocks east from the medical center.
-
By Bus
City buses #9 and #3 stop at Kingsbridge Road just outside the medical center, and the Liberty Lines #3 Sedgwick and #4 Grand Concourse stop at Kingsbridge Road. The BX32 bus makes its last stop inside the medical center.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
James J. Peters VA Medical Center
130 West Kingsbridge Road
Bronx, NY 10468
Intersection:
Sedgwick Avenue and University Avenue
Coordinates: 40°52'7.20"N 73°54'17.99"W