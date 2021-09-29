James J. Peters VA Medical Center - Campus map

By Car

From the North: Take Major Deegan Expressway, Interstate 87 South and exit at 230th Street; then turn left at light to Bailey Avenue. Make right on Bailey to the first light (Kingsbridge Road). Make a left on Kingsbridge Road, go up the hill to Webb Avenue and make a right. See the hospital entrance on the right.

From the South: Take Major Deegan Expressway, I-87, North and exit at 230th Street then turn right at light to Bailey Avenue. Make right on Bailey Avenue to the first light (Kingsbridge Road). Make a left on Kingsbridge Road, go up the hill to Webb Avenue and make a right. See the hospital entrance on the right.