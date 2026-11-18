PRESS RELEASE

November 17, 2026

Bronx, NY - New York, NY (December 1, 2026) – The Bronx VA Medical Center has launched a new trial to study psilocybin’s effects on Veterans with spinal cord injury and depression.

New York, NY (December 1, 2026) – The Bronx VA Medical Center has launched a new trial to study psilocybin’s effects on Veterans with spinal cord injury and depression.

The medical center, in partnership with the Parsons Research Center for Psychedelic Healing at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is conducting a three-year clinical trial that is funded by the Department of War through the Bronx Veterans Medical Research Foundation.

The trial will recruit 30 Veterans from across the country with spinal cord injuries and depressive symptoms. Travel and accommodation will be covered for selected Veterans to ensure they can attend all in-person sessions during a 15-month period.

Veterans interested in participating, should e-mail: genevieve.curtis@va.gov; jill.wecht@va.gov; wenjie.ji@va.gov or call

After selection and screening, participants will receive a single psilocybin dose of 5, 10 or 25 milligrams in a clinical setting, with follow-up over 12 months to monitor safety and changes in depression. The study will also examine whether psilocybin may improve chronic pain, sensorimotor function, neural plasticity, cardiovascular regulation and overall quality of life.

“Although Veterans with spinal cord injuries face among the highest rates of depression, they often are not included as participants in clinical trials of mental health conditions,” said Jill Wecht, lead trial researcher and nationally recognized spinal cord injury expert. “Few treatments adequately address the profound psychological toll of the loss of function, high levels of chronic pain and social isolation that often accompany spinal cord injury. This study aims to break new ground in understanding whether psychedelics can restore hope and improve quality of life in ways that traditional treatments have not.”

Enrollment began in August 2026 and is conducted under rigorous oversight by VA, FDA, DEA, and the New York Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement.

The health and safety of Veterans who choose to participate in this trial is VA’s top priority. The trial will be conducted in a safe, controlled, clinical setting using pharmaceutical-grade drugs under careful quality controls, stringent safety protocols that were developed with FDA, and in a setting that includes psychological support.

VA strongly discourages self-medicating or attempting to replace other mental health treatment options with psychedelics or any other unprescribed substances. Proven, evidence-based treatments, are currently available at VA facilities to treat Veterans with mental health conditions. Veterans should always consult their health care providers before making any treatment decisions.

The trial is registered with ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07251491).