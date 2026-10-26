Fisher House
The James J. Peters VA Medical Center Fisher House is a beautiful home away from home for the families of Veterans receiving care at the James J. Peters VA Health Care System. The Fisher House provides temporary lodging in a comfortable and relaxed setting, only a few blocks away from the medical facility. Guests can stay at the Fisher House at no cost for as long as their loved one is hospitalized.
Fisher House Guests
The James J. Peters VA Health Care System Fisher House welcomes guests who:
- Have a loved one receiving care at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System
- Live 50 miles or more away from the medical facility
- Are able to stay in a non-medical, unsupervised setting