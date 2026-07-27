Jobs and Careers
Build your career with us at the VA Bronx Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest healthcare team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA Bronx Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN1 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of VA Bronx Healthcare System’s expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a physician or nursing professional interested in working for the James J. Peters VA Medical Center or elsewhere in VA Bronx health care, contact our Human Resources office at 718-584-9000, ext. 6584.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applications and forms
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in the Bronx, New York area.
Contact us
James J. Peters VA Medical Center
Human Resources
130 West Kingsbridge Road
Bronx, NY 10468-3904
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Phone: 718-584-9000