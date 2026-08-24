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Buffalo VA Regional Benefit Office

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

130 South Elmwood Ave, Suite 601
Buffalo, NY 14202

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Main entrance of fenced in seven-story commercial building with red brick exterior, beige structural accents, and large vertical class window panels.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Some services are available on a walk-in basis, but we'd prefer you have an appointment. 

Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the Buffalo Regional Office are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self-service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments.

Please follow this link to schedule the appointment. You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.

We are located in the Niagara Center. Please use the main entrance on Niagara Street. 

Parking available in adjacent parking garage. Limited metered parking available on W Huron Street, S Elmwood Avenue and Niagara Street. 

Please allow time to be screened by security. 

Public Contact and Veterans Readiness & Employment services are available on the first floor. 

 

Our office can be reached by public transportation. 

View maps and route schedules for NFTA Metro

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.    

Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including:

Documents

  • A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
  • Copies of relevant medical records

Personal information

  • Your Social Security number 
  • Direct deposit information

Information about your dependents

  • Dates of birth 
  • Social Security numbers

We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.

In the spotlight

VA accredited representatives

VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review. 

Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees. 

Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.

Edith Nourse Rogers Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Scholarship

If you have exhausted your Post-9/11 GI Bill or Fry Scholarship, you may be eligible for additional benefits for training in high-demand fields.

Learn more about the STEM Scholarship 

Veteran benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help with disability compensation benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Public Contact

Location

1st Floor

Public Contact
Public Contact

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can help you apply for VA education benefits, find the right school or training program, or get career counseling.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for education benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments
Main Phone
,
Location

1st Floor

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Family member and caregiver benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

We can help you apply for VA education benefits for family members, including Dependents’ and Survivors’ Educational Assistance (Chapter 35) and the Fry Scholarship. We can also help you apply to use transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for education benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

Virtual visits may be available

Location

1st Floor

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get a copy of a VA letter

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Public Contact

Location

1st Floor

Public Contact
Public Contact

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help changing your direct deposit information

Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Public Contact

Location

1st Floor

Public Contact
Public Contact

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can connect you with a VA-recognized Veterans Service Organization or approved representative who can file a claim, decision review, or appeal on your behalf.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Find responsible, qualified representation

Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Call at your convenience

Appointments

Contact the Veteran Service Organization to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Disabled American Veterans
New York State Department of Veterans' Services
Paralyzed Veterans of America
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)
Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA)
Location

1st Floor

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
New York State Department of Veterans' Services (NYSDVA)
Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA)
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)
Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA)

Can't find the service you're looking for?

Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Get updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration

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