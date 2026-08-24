Buffalo VA Regional Benefit Office

Some services are available on a walk-in basis, but we'd prefer you have an appointment.

Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the Buffalo Regional Office are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self-service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments.

Please follow this link to schedule the appointment. You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.