Burial at sea
Learn about the Navy's Burial at Sea program and find out if you can plan a burial at sea for a Veteran.
Is burial at sea provided by the Navy or the National Cemetery Administration?
The U.S. Navy provides burial at sea. The National Cemetery Administration can’t perform this type of committal service.
Learn more about the Navy’s Burial at Sea program
For information, call the U.S. Navy Mortuary Affairs office at 866-787-0081. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.
Can I get a memorial item for a Veteran who’s already been buried at sea?
Yes. Active-duty service members and Veterans who were buried at sea may be eligible for a headstone or marker.