Medallions
Find out how to apply for a medallion to attach to a privately purchased headstone or marker.
Who's eligible for a medallion?
Veterans, active-duty service members, and National Guard and Reserve members may be eligible for a medallion if they meet all of these requirements:
- They must have a character of discharge under honorable conditions or higher, and
- They must be buried in a private cemetery, and
- They must have a permanent and privately purchased headstone or marker, and
- They must meet the eligibility requirements for their specific group
What are the eligibility requirements for specific groups?
Active-duty service members
- If the service member died while serving on active duty on or after April 6, 1917, they’re eligible for a medallion or
- The Veteran served as an enlisted member before September 7, 1980, and they served for at least 1 day of active duty on or after April 6, 1917, or
- The Veteran served as an enlisted member after September 7, 1980, and they served for a minimum of 24 months of continuous active duty (all at once, without a break in service) or
- The Veteran served as an officer before October 16, 1981, and they served for at least 1 day of active duty on or after April 6, 1917, or
- The Veteran served as an officer after October 16, 1981, and they served for a minimum of 24 months of continuous active duty (all at once, without a break in service), or
- who was discharged or released for a disability adjudged service-connected or was later determined to have a compensable service connected disability.
Public Health Service Commissioned Officer
- Additionally, If the Veteran served as a commissioned officer in active Public Health Service on or after April 6, 1917, they may be eligible for a medallion.
National Guard members
If the National Guard member meets one of these requirements, they’re eligible for a medallion.
One of these must be true:
- The National Guard member was entitled to retirement pay at their time of death (or would have been entitled if they were over 60 years old), or
- Who was discharged or released for a disability adjudged service-connected or was later determined to have a compensable service connected disability, or
- The National Guard member served in a federal status, under Title 10 orders, or under Executive Orders (EO/EXO) by the President of the United States and completed their period of time they were called to serve, under Honorable conditions.
Note: National Guard members who have only limited active-duty service for training aren’t eligible in most cases. They may be eligible in certain situations, such as if they died during or as the result of the training.
Reserve members
If the Reserve member meets one of these requirements, they’re eligible for a medallion.
One of these must be true:
- The Reserve member was entitled to retirement pay at their time of death (or would have been entitled if they were over 60 years old), or
- The Reserve member was called to active duty for purposes other than training, or
- The Reserve member was discharged or released for a disability adjudged service-connected or was later determined to have a compensable service connected disability.
Note: Reserve members who have only limited active-duty service for training aren’t eligible in most cases. They may be eligible in certain situations, such as if they died during or as the result of the training.
Who can apply for a medallion?
You can apply for a medallion if you meet one of these requirements.
One of these must be true:
- You’re the Veteran’s family member, or
- You’re the Veteran’s personal representative, or
- You’re a representative of the Veteran’s cemetery or funeral home—or you’re legally responsible for handling the Veteran’s burial, memorialization, or unclaimed remains, or
- You’re a representative of a Veterans Service Organization (VSO), or
- You’re an employee of a state or local government or tribal organization, and you’re responsible for serving Veterans and their families
What types of medallions can I apply for?
You can apply for a bronze medallion in 3 different sizes. Or, you can apply for a Medal of Honor medallion in 2 different sizes. Documentation is required for proof of a Medal of Honor decoration. The Veteran's cemetery must approve the size of medallion you apply for.
Learn more about the types and sizes of medallions
What supporting documents do I need to submit?
You'll need to submit a copy of one of these supporting documents with your application:
- The Veteran’s separation papers (DD214), or
Find out how to request the Veteran’s DD214
- The Veteran’s discharge documents (if you don’t have their DD214), or
Review the full list of discharge documents
- The Veteran’s pre-need determination of eligibility decision letter, or
Learn about pre-need eligibility for burial in a VA cemetery
- Any other service documents that establishes the Veteran’s eligibility for a medallion
Note: If you don’t have any of these supporting documents, apply anyway. We’ll try to get them for you.
If you’re the Veteran’s personal representative
You’ll also need to submit a copy of one of these documents:
- A valid power of attorney, or
- A legal guardianship order, or
- Another type of legal document that your state considers proof of this authority, or
- Alternative Signer Certification (VA Form 21-0972), or
Get VA Form 21-0972 to download
- Appointment of Veterans Service Organization as Claimant’s Representative (VA Form 21-22), or
Get VA Form 21-22 to download
- Appointment of Individual As Claimant’s Representative (VA Form 21-22a)
Get VA Form 21-22a to download
How do I apply for a medallion?
You can apply online, by mail or by fax.
Option 1: Online
Submit your application and supporting documents online using the QuickSubmit tool through AccessVA.
If it’s your first time signing into this tool, you’ll need to register first. After you’ve registered, you can upload your application and documents online.
Use the QuickSubmit tool through AccessVA
Option 2: Apply by mail
Fill out a Claim for Government Medallion for Placement in a Private Cemetery (VA Form VA40-1330M).
Send your application and copies of your supporting documents to this address:
NCA FP Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 5237
Janesville, WI 53547
Option 3: Apply by fax
Fill out a Claim for Government Medallion for Placement in a Private Cemetery (VA Form VA40-1330M).
Fax your application and copies of your supporting documents to 1-
What happens after I apply for a medallion?
A representative from the Veteran’s cemetery must review and sign your application.
We’ll review your application. If we approve your application, we’ll send you a kit to help you attach the medallion to the Veteran’s headstone or marker. If a completed 1330M application and military documents are provided, you can expect a decision on your application in 30 days
If you don't receive the medallion
If the medallion was not received by the consignee and no further correspondence has not been received from the VA. Please contact the Applicant Assistance Unit at 1-
What if I have more questions?
If you have questions about memorial products, call us at