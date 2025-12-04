Medallions

If the National Guard member meets one of these requirements, they’re eligible for a medallion.

One of these must be true:

The National Guard member was entitled to retirement pay at their time of death (or would have been entitled if they were over 60 years old), or

Who was discharged or released for a disability adjudged service-connected or was later determined to have a compensable service connected disability, or

The National Guard member served in a federal status, under Title 10 orders, or under Executive Orders (EO/EXO) by the President of the United States and completed their period of time they were called to serve, under Honorable conditions.

Note: National Guard members who have only limited active-duty service for training aren’t eligible in most cases. They may be eligible in certain situations, such as if they died during or as the result of the training.