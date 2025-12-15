Veterans headstones, markers, plaques and urns

A Veteran who didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge or a service member who died while on active duty may be eligible for a headstone or marker if they meet these requirements.

At least one of these must be true:

The Veteran or service member died on or after November 1, 1990, and their grave is currently marked with a privately purchased headstone, or

The Veteran or service member was buried in an unmarked grave, anywhere in the world

Note: If the Veteran or service member served before World War I, we require detailed documents, like muster rolls, extracts from state files, or the military or state organization where they served.

And for Veterans who served as enlisted personnel after September 7, 1980, or as officers after October 16, 1981, at least one of these must also be true:

The Veteran served for a minimum of 24 months of continuous active duty, or

The Veteran died while serving on active duty

Note: Hmong individuals who were living in the U.S. when they died are eligible if they were naturalized under the Hmong Veterans Naturalization Act of 2000 and died on or after March 23, 2018.