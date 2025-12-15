Veterans headstones, markers, plaques and urns
Find out how to apply for a headstone, grave, or niche marker to honor a Veteran, service member, or eligible family member.
Eligibility
For Veterans and active-duty service members to get a headstone or marker
A Veteran who didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge or a service member who died while on active duty may be eligible for a headstone or marker if they meet these requirements.
At least one of these must be true:
- The Veteran or service member died on or after November 1, 1990, and their grave is currently marked with a privately purchased headstone, or
- The Veteran or service member was buried in an unmarked grave, anywhere in the world
Note: If the Veteran or service member served before World War I, we require detailed documents, like muster rolls, extracts from state files, or the military or state organization where they served.
And for Veterans who served as enlisted personnel after September 7, 1980, or as officers after October 16, 1981, at least one of these must also be true:
- The Veteran served for a minimum of 24 months of continuous active duty, or
- The Veteran died while serving on active duty
Note: Hmong individuals who were living in the U.S. when they died are eligible if they were naturalized under the Hmong Veterans Naturalization Act of 2000 and died on or after March 23, 2018.
For National Guard members and Reservists
A National Guard member or Reservist may be eligible for a headstone or marker if they meet any of the requirements specific to their type of service.
National Guard members
At least one of these must be true:
- The National Guard member was entitled to retirement pay at their time of death (or would have been entitled if they were over 60 years old), or
- The National Guard member served in a federal status and for the period of time they were called to serve
Reservists
At least one of these must be true:
- The Reservist was entitled to retirement pay at their time of death (or would have been entitled if they were over 60 years old), or
- The Reservist was called to active duty for purposes other than training
Note: National Guard members or Reservists who have only limited active-duty service for training aren’t eligible in most cases. They may be eligible in certain situations, such as if they died during or as the result of the training.
For spouses and dependent children
A spouse or dependent child buried in a national cemetery, state or tribal Veterans cemetery, military post cemetery, or military base cemetery may be eligible for a headstone or marker. They may still be eligible even if they die before the Veteran.
In most cases, we provide one gravesite and a single headstone for all eligible family members. But if 2 Veterans are married and we receive a request for separate gravesites and headstones, we can provide side-by-side gravesites with separate headstones.
Learn more about government headstones and markers
Spouses and dependent children buried in a private cemetery aren’t eligible for a headstone or marker. But they may be eligible for an inscription on the Veteran’s headstone or marker in a private cemetery.
Learn about spouse and child inscriptions in private cemeteries
Can I apply for benefits for burial or memorialization?
In most cases, you can apply for one of these benefits if you’re representing the deceased Veteran, service member, or family member in any of these relationships or professional roles.
One of these must describe your relationship to the deceased:
- A family member, or
- A personal representative (someone who officially represents the deceased), or
- A representative of an accredited Veterans Service Organization, or
- An employee of a state or local government whose official responsibilities include serving Veterans, or
- Any person who’s legally responsible for making arrangements for unclaimed remains or for details having to do with the deceased’s interment or memorialization, or
- Any individual representing the deceased, if the Veteran’s service ended before April 6, 1917
You may apply for a memorial headstone or marker if any of these descriptions is true:
- The deceased’s remains haven’t been recovered or identified, or
- The deceased’s remains were buried at sea, or
- The deceased’s remains were donated to science, or
- The deceased’s remains were cremated and scattered
What do I need to know about applying for a plaque or urn?
When you choose to get a plaque or urn for a Veteran, they will no longer be eligible for burial in a VA national cemetery. And we won’t be able to provide a government headstone, marker, or medallion for the Veteran after you’ve received a plaque or urn.
The plaque or urn is your property once you receive it.
How do I apply for benefits for burial or memorialization?
You can apply for these benefits online, by mail, or by fax.
Fill out an application
For a headstone, grave marker, or wall marker, fill out the Claim for Standard Government Headstone or Marker (VA Form 40-1330).
Get VA Form 40-1330 to download
Note: If this is your second request, or if you’re requesting a replacement because of a mistake with the inscription or a damaged headstone or marker, be sure to explain this in block 27 of the form.
For a medallion to be placed on a privately purchased headstone or marker, fill out the Claim for Government Medallion for Placement in a Private Cemetery (VA Form 40-1330M).
Get VA Form 40-1330M to download
Send us your application and supporting documents
You can send us your application and documents in any of these ways:
Online
Submit your application and supporting documents online using the QuickSubmit tool through AccessVA.
If it’s your first time signing into this tool, you’ll need to register first. After you’ve registered, you can upload your application and documents online.
Use the QuickSubmit tool through AccessVA
By mail
Mail your application, along with a copy of the Veteran’s DD214 or other discharge documents to this address:
NCA FP Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 5237
Janesville, WI 53547
Note: Please don’t send original documents since we can’t return them to you.
Review our list of military discharge documents
By fax
You can also fax your application to
Send us your application and supporting documents for Commemorative plaque or urn
You can send us your application and documents in any of these ways:
For a commemorative plaque or urn, fill out the Claim for Commemorative Urn or Plaque for Veterans’ Cremains Not Interred (VA Form 40-1330UP).
Get VA Form 40-1330UP to download
Online
Submit your application and supporting documents online using the QuickSubmit tool through AccessVA.
If it’s your first time signing into this tool, you’ll need to register first. After you’ve registered, you can upload your application and documents online.
Use the QuickSubmit tool through AccessVA
By mail
Mail your application, along with a copy of the Veteran’s DD214 or other discharge documents to this address:
NCA FP Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 5237
Janesville, WI 53547
If you need help, please call us at 800-697-6947 (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.
