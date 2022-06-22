Creative Arts Workshop - Patriotic String Art

We are excited to offer Art Workshops for Veterans to help get the creative juices flowing with the opportunity to submit the art you create in the local 2022 Veterans Creative Arts Festival (date in September to be determined).

June 23, 2022 – Patriotic String Art

4pm – 7pm at the Butler VA

353 N Duffy Road

Seats are limited. Please call 878-271-6484 for more information or to reserve a seat in the workshops.

Visit https://bit.ly/3wejhBc to view the National Veterans Creative Arts

Festival 2021 Competition Handbook for specific guidelines and divisions.

Note: 2022 Competition Handbook is not available yet.