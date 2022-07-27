Creative Arts Workshop - Quilling
When:
Wed. Aug 24, 2022, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium
Cost:
Free
Quilling Workshop with Hap-Bee Quilling
Quilling is the art of rolled, shaped, and glued paper that results in creating a unified, decorative design. The name quilling is thought to come from the origin of the art; birds' feathers, or quills, were used to coil the strips of paper around.
Questions? Call (878) 271-6484.
**If you attended last month's workshop, please bring your quilling kit with you**