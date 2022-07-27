 Skip to Content

Creative Arts Workshop - Quilling

When:

Wed. Aug 24, 2022, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

Auditorium

Cost:

Free

Quilling Workshop with Hap-Bee Quilling

Quilling is the art of rolled, shaped, and glued paper that results in creating a unified, decorative design. The name quilling is thought to come from the origin of the art; birds' feathers, or quills, were used to coil the strips of paper around.

Questions? Call (878) 271-6484.

**If you attended last month's workshop, please bring your quilling kit with you**

See more events

Last updated: