Creative Arts Workshop - Quilling

Quilling Workshop with Hap-Bee Quilling

Quilling is the art of rolled, shaped, and glued paper that results in creating a unified, decorative design. The name quilling is thought to come from the origin of the art; birds' feathers, or quills, were used to coil the strips of paper around.

Questions? Call (878) 271-6484.

**If you attended last month's workshop, please bring your quilling kit with you**